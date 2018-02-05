Wearside League: Norton’s four-goal salvo revs up West End to clinch cup final place

Sunderland West End will meet Leam Rangers in the final of the Durham County Trophy.

The Ford Quarry men stormed to a resounding 6-0 win in Saturday’s semi-final at West Auckland Tunns.

Bryan Norton opened the scoring after 29 minutes and, five minutes later, Adam Drysdale doubled their lead.

The Durham Alliance Combination League side were all but killed off by a third goal on 38 minutes, as Norton added his second goal, before he completed a memorable first-half hat-trick on the stroke of half-time, from the penalty spot.

The second half was quieter, until Norton scored his fourth goal, and West End’s fifth, in the 80th minute. Two minutes later, Jamie Fryatt completed the scoring.

Secretary Anthony Golden said: “We’re delighted with our win.

“It was a fantastic result and well deserved, taking us into another cup final.

“We played well under hard conditions, on a very heavy pitch, and we are over the moon with the result.”

Leam Rangers won the other semi-final, 2-1 away to Hartlepool.

Just before half-time, James Wood opened the scoring for the Gateshead outfit when his cross-cum-shot was spilled by goalkeeper Elliot Coils into the net.

On the hour mark, Pool equalised from a corner, as Robert Hammond headed home following a scramble in the box.

Hartlepool piled on the pressure following the equaliser, however Leam found their winning goal in the 73rd minute, Carl Taylor scoring at the back post as the visitors broke clinically.

Late on, Pool had Matty Gardner red-carded for dissent.

Leam visit West End this coming weekend in a dress rehearsal for the County Trophy final, but it is a huge game in its own right, with a place in the final of the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup up for grabs.

In the league, Silksworth CW threatened an upset when they took the lead away to table-toppers Hebburn Town Reserves, courtesy of Alex Kempster’s strike.

But the Tynesiders hit back to entertained maintain their five-point lead at the top, finishing 3-1 winners thanks to efforts from Daley Clarke, Lee Kerr and Nathan Sinclair.

Fraser Colling stood out for never-say-die Silksworth.

Boldon CA slipped from third place to fourth as Redcar Athletic leapfrogged them thanks to a convincing 3-0 home win at Green Lane.

Joe Bennett’s cross-cum-shot in the 18th minute deceived goalkeeper Alan Greenan to give Redcar the lead.

A brilliant team move in the 35th minute ended with a great finish by Sam Webster as Redcar doubled their lead.

In the second half, substitute Lance Skelton added a third goal to seal an excellent win for the Seasiders.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Coxhoe Athletic were soundly beaten by Windscale, whose victory lifted them out of the bottom three.

The visiting Cumbrians roared to a 5-0 victory, never looking back after taking a 23rd-minute lead when Dean Fox powered a right-foot shot past goalkeeper Jamie Chappell.

Six minutes later, they doubled their lead, when a mistake by keeper Chappell allowed Jordan Livingstone to tap home.

Just before half-time, Stephen Walker made it 3-0 and further goals from Livingstone and Lewis Jolly completed the scoring in the second half.

Prudhoe Town, propping up the table, journeyed to second-placed Cleator Moor Celtic and were hammered 10-1.

Ryan Hall scored four of the goals for ruthless Celtic, while Kieran Maguire and Leigh Dunn each scored twice. Tom Mahone and Stuart Shaw also netted, with Craig Devine grabbing a consolation for Prudhoe.

Richmond Town enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over lowly Stokesley SC.

Simon Pinkney opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when his left-foot shot found the bottom corner of the net.

Stokesley equalised five minutes later, when Jordan Rivis headed home, but, just before half-time, Scott Ryan made it 2-1 with a right-footed strike.

Ryan sealed the win with his second goal, five minutes from time.

Annfield Plain’s home clash with Darlington Reserves was postponed because of a waterlogged Derwent Park pitch.

Wolviston edged out Harton and Westoe CW 4-3 in a thrilling Monkwearmouth Charity Cup tie to reach the semi-finals.

Wolviston took the lead after 10 minutes, when Tony Johnson fired in from close range. Twelve minutes later, Philip Otele made it 2-0.

Chris Foster pulled one back on the half hour for Harton, but Otele regained the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a neat header.

Foster pulled another one back as Harton rallied well, then, with 10 minutes left, Aaron Coulson dramatically equalised with a right-foot shot.

However, in the final minute, Ryan Hebb fired right-footed past goalkeeper Dan Hebden to take Wolviston through.