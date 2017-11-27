Wearside League: Norton revs up West End as perfect 10 cuts the gap to top spot to eight points

Sunderland West End closed the gap on leaders Cleator Moor Celtic to just eight points with a 10-0 annihilation of lowly Windscale on Saturday.

Man of the match Bryan Norton claimed a hat-trick, as did team-mate Mark Robinson, as West End totally dominated the match at Ford Quarry.

Kevin Gordon, Adam Drysdale, Robbie Hall and James Fairley also weighed in for the ruthless home side, who remain in fourth place in the table.

West End manager Anthony Nelson commented: “We played absolutely fantastic.

“Once we started, we never looked back and there were some great performances from the lads.

“Stand-out man from today was Bryan Norton, who scored a hat-trick and, unfortunately for them, Windscale just could not keep up with our power and pace.”

Boldon CA consolidated fifth spot thanks to a 4-2 away victory at neighbours South Shields Reserves.

Neil Crammon opened the scoring for the visitors after 15 minutes, when he headed home past goalkeeper Andrew Hunter.

It was 2-0 on the half hour mark, when Crammon scored his second from close range, and just three minutes later Frankie Hucks added a third, when his header found the net.

Crammon completed his hat-trick five minutes in to the second half, when he scored Boldon’s fourth from the penalty spot.

Shields rallied with 20 minutes to go. Harvey Moyse-Muktar tapped in at the back post to give them a consolation, then, in the 85th minute, Jermaine Francois toe-poked in their second.

But Boldon were by far the better team and deserved their win.

Second-top Hebburn Town Reserves succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat on the road at Darlington Reserves.

Vinny Steels opened the scoring for Darlington after 28 minutes, when he headed home past goalkeeper Lee Burrell.

Hebburn fought back in the second half and equalised through Josh Houghton, when his shot from the edge of the box flew past goalkeeper Matthew Bancroft.

The winner came with 10 minutes left, following Dale Milburn’s magnificent shot from outside the area.

Darlington moved up to seventh place with their success.

Hartlepool travelled to bottom club Prudhoe Town and came away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Prolific striker Jamie Tumilty opened the scoring a minute before half-time, when his shot found the bottom corner of the net, giving goalkeeper Grant Bowman no chance.

Tumilty scored his second of the match in the 70th minute, when another fine shot found the net.

Leam Rangers enjoyed a welcome 3-1 home win against Annfield Plain, showing good character to come from behind to win.

The visitors took the lead in the first half when Jake Halls slipped the ball past goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite.

It wasn’t until two minutes into the second half that Leam equalised, when Alan Mullholland chested the ball home following a cross.

A minute later, Carl Taylor beat two defenders to slide the ball home, making it 2-1.

The killer third goal came after 75 minutes, when Niki Langston fired home from the edge of the box, with a great left-footed shot.

Silksworth CW’s trip to Richmond Town was called off because of a frozen pitch, as was the battle of leaders Cleator Moor Celtic and third-top Redcar Athletic.

Two other games were also postponed, with Coxhoe Athletic’s home date with Harton and Westoe CW frozen off, along with Wolviston’s visit of Stokesley SC.