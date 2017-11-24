Wearside League: Crew looks for Silksworth CW to improve quality on the ball in final third

Silksworth CW assistant boss Willie Crew is hoping for another encouraging performance in tomorrow’s trip to Richmond Town (2pm).

The Dalesmen sit three places above Silksworth, with the teams only separated by three points.

Chris Thompson and Josh Perry are expected to return for Silksworth after missing last week’s 1-1 draw at Harton and Westoe CW.

Injury problems continue, with last season’s top scorer, Stephen Moody, continuing to struggle to recover from a hamstring injury and forward Nathan Renton is out with an ankle strain.

Young goalkeeper Jak Wright is still out with a groin problem.

Assistant manager Crew said: “While we felt the performance from the lads last week was good, as we ground out a result with 10 men after being 1-0 down, we will be looking for an improvement this week in terms of quality on the ball, in the final third.

“We always enjoy the trip to Richmond. They will be a tough side to play against, but we will be looking to take a positive result back home with us.”

Richmond welcome back Dave Gibson, who was cup-tied last week, plus Sam Pickersgill and Wayne Gredziak.

Manager Jonathan Kellett will be without Kalumn Holbrook and will wait for news on Nathan Simpson, Martin Butterworth and Jason Newall, following recent injuries.

Sunderland West End host second-bottom Windscale, looking to maintain their impressive run.

Manager Anthony Nelson said: “Brad Foster misses out through injury, but top scorer Anthony Ross comes back in after a long injury, with Adam Drysdale and Nathan Burrell looking to continue their good partnership in defence.

“Windscale have improved in recent weeks, so we won’t take them lightly and we are looking to go 14 games unbeaten.”

Windscale have several unavailable players, with centre-half Steve Walker, full-back Ryan Byrne, midfielder Darren Donald and strikers Brad Dryden and Lewis Jolly all missing.

Boldon CA boss Paul Mossa has some selection headaches for their derby trip to South Shields Reserves.

Midfielders Jack Lawton and Adam Bell both miss out and centre-back Jonny Gage and Cam Foster are working. Paul Trosh, Steven Telford, James Pickering and Kris Goss are all injured.

On the plus side, Shaun Graham and Frankie Hucks, fighting for match fitness, may feature.

Coxhoe Athletic entertain Harton and Westoe, with David Atkinson, Dylan Crooks, Chris Hardy and Bobby Goundry all available again.

Tom Maddison should be back after injury, but Peter Brown is out with a groin injury.”

Secretary Paul Charlton said: “We could do with a win and it would be good in preparation for the County Cup game next week.

“We have had a difficult time in the last few weeks, with our manager resigning and our squad isn’t massive, so we are trying to play our junior lads to keep the numbers up.”

Harton go into the game in decent form and with a very strong team spirit.

Skipper Jason Pressling remains doubtful with a knee injury and midfielder Ricky Brown is missing with a recurring hamstring injury, as well as long-term absentee Brodie Simpson.

Manager David Crumbie has re-affirmed his belief that youth will be the future of his squad, as he has signed 16 year old duo, Jordan Pattison-Smith and Kyle Ferguson

Crumbie said: “Any experience I can give these youngsters, I will. I’m not afraid to give the youngsters a chance - if they are good enough they are old enough.”

Sixth-top Wolviston host lowly Stokesley SC without utility player Danny Jones, who serves a one-match ban.

Defender David Johnson (knee) is out, but Spencer Nicholson returns. Manager Steve Cook said: “This is the fourth game running that I am can turn out the same team, which has resulted in us putting a good little run together.”

Leaders Cleator Moor Celtic host third-top Redcar Athletic in arguably the game of the day.

Redcar striker Adam Preston looks set to start his first game in six weeks, after coming off the bench and scoring in the last two games.

Anthony Jones looks set to miss out again and a number of players may have issues due to work commitments, with Mitchell Morris, Daniel Drazdauskas, Michael Dalton and Chris Bivens, all doubtful.

Hartlepool travel to bottom club Prudhoe Town, with Danny Maddison and Rob Hammond returning.

Shaun Scotter and Aaron Doyle have rejoined from Billingham Town, but Luke Naylor is away.

Leam Rangers entertain Annfield Plain, while second-top Hebburn Town Reserves visit Darlington Reserves.