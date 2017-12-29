Wearside League: Coxhoe hope for green light to stage Prudhoe clash

Coxhoe Athletic secretary Paul Charlton is desperate to get a game in at home to Prudhoe Town tomorrow, following all the recent postponements.

The Beechfield Park side stage the only match to be scheduled in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League (2pm) and Charlton said: “We really want to get a game played, as we are a bit behind with our league games, due to the weather.

“I rearranged this match with Prudhoe as it was the only opportunity to do it, with no other matches on.

“We could really do with the three points, as could Prudhoe, but really we just want to get a game in and hopefully the weather will allow it.

“Basically we have a full squad available, with only one missing so far, Stephen Clifford, who is unavailable due to being away.”