Wearside League club Sunderland West End out to seal semi-final spot at third attempt

Sunderland West End aim to finally stage their Durham County Trophy quarter-final at home to Gateshead Rutherford tomorrow after two postponements.

Joint manager Barry Cook said: “We will have a massive squad to choose from and some lads will be disappointed to be left out.

“We’ll hopefully get the tie played and book our semi-final spot.

“Rutherford have been getting some good results prior to the weather turning and we know it’s going to be a tough game, after they’ve already beat Hebburn Reserves in the previous round.”

Fellow joint manager Anthony Nelson added: “Reece Thompson comes back into the side, after being missing through work commitments.

“David Keithley will be looking for a start up front, but goalkeeper Graeme Pickering will be missing, so Alan Bate will deputise.

“Brad Wilson will be hopeful to keep his place in the team, after putting in some impressive performances recently.”

Jordan Cook returns from a long-term injury against the Northern Alliance visitors.

The winners will be away to West Auckland Tunns in the semi-final on February 3.

Silksworth CW travel to Leam Rangers’ Hilltop ground, with a fully fit squad available for their twice-postponed tie.

The winners will visit Hartlepool in the semi-final.

There are no Wearside League games this weekend.