Wearside League: Brad all over as Foster steers West End into second cup final

Sunderland West End secured their place in a second cup final of the season, edging out Leam Rangers in their Monkwearmouth Charity Cup semi-final.

In a match of very few chances, the all-important winner came deep into injury time at Ford Quarry, just when extra time looked inevitable.

Four minutes into stoppage time, a cross from Jordan Cook found Bradley Foster, who headed powerfully home past goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite to take West End through to the final.

West End manager Anthony Nelson said: “I was delighted with the win and absolutely over the moon to reach our second final in a week.

“It was a hard-fought game, as they are a very well organised team and hard to break down.

“However, I felt the winning goal would come from a set piece, and so it proved to be.”

The sides will meet again in the final of the Durham County Trophy final. Leam have another semi-final this coming weekend, as they host Silksworth CW in the TWR Shipowners Cup.

Table-toppers Hebburn Town Reserves suffered disappointment in their Shipowners Cup quarter-final, exiting 3-1 at Richmond Town.

Scott Ryan was the Dalesman’s hero with a hat-trick, setting up a semi-final date with Sunderland West End.

Ryan’s opening goal came in the 35th minute, when he beat goalkeeper Lee Burrell with a fine volley into the bottom corner of the net.

Burrell made a superb save to deny Ryan a second and Hebburn capitalised to level matters on 54 minutes, with Nathan Richardson curling a fine shot past keeper Mark Walker from just outside the box.

Ryan clinically finished off an excellent team move involving Ben Darville and Michael Gunnell to put Richmond, beaten finalists last season, back in front four minutes later..

Hebburn squandered a great chance to equalise before the hosts clinched victory with Ryan completing his treble from the penalty spot, in the 89th minute, after Darville was felled in the box.

Only three league matches got the go-ahead, with Cumbrians Cleator Moor Celtic moving within two points of leaders Hebburn Town Reserves, still with a game in hand, thanks to a 3-0 success at Silksworth CW.

The visitors got in front with a Brad Rooney strike, before a brace from Callum Birdsall steered Cleator Moor to their 17th win in 22 league games.

Silksworth, with all eyes now on their Shipowners Cup semi-final, remain in 10th place.

Harton and Westoe CW journeyed to North Yorkshire to play Stokesley SC, but lost an entertaining game 3-2.

Stokesley took the lead after 14 minutes, when Jake Matthews fired home past goalkeeper Daniel Hebden, into the bottom corner of the net, from 25 yards.

Harton equalised in the 20th minute, when Ben Cooper’s determination proved decisive.

The midfielder competed with the keeper in a 50-50 for the ball, came out on top and beaten a defender to net the loose ball from six yards.

Out of the blue, Stokesley regained their lead when Matthews hit a 40-yard screamer into the bottom corner of Hebden’s net.

The visitors did well to equalise again, through debutant Grant Presling in the early stages of the second half.

However, with nine minutes remaining Ryan Rivis fired in the winner, despite Hebden getting a hand to it.

That gave Stokesley only their fifth win of the season, moving them out of the bottom three.

Hartlepool travelled to Darlington Reserves and were rewarded with a hard-fought 1-0 win to climb to seventh place.

The crucial goal came in the 20th minute, when the prolific Jamie Tumilty smashed in a 30-yarder which gave goalkeeper Joe Forbes no chance.

Pool had a great chance to extend their lead in stoppage time at the end of the game, but Forbes made a fine save to keep out Tumilty’s 92nd-minute penalty.

Boldon CA’s trip to Windscale was called off, as was Annfield Plain’s game at South Shields Reserves and the battle of the bottom two, between Coxhoe Athletic and Prudhoe Town.