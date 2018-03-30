Sunderland West End suffer shoot-out heartache as Leam Rangers lift Durham County Trophy

It was not a good Friday for Sunderland West End as they suffered cup final heartache.

The Ford Quarry men were the better team on the day in the Durham County Trophy final at Eppleton CW.

Leam Rangers (yellow) defend against Sunderland West End in yesterday's final. Picture by Kevin Brady

But Wearside League rivals Leam Rangers clung on to secure a 0-0 draw in a very close-fought battle of few clear chances.

That took the final straight to penalties, and the Gateshead outfit won it 5-3.

West End have another cup final to look forward to, in the Monkwearmouth Cup, and still have a Shipowners’ Cup semi-final to play.

Seaham Red Star eased any fears of relegation troubled in the Ebac Northern League’s First Division, beating third-bottom Jarrow Roofing 3-2.

Leam Rangers celebrate their Durham County Trophy final shoot-out win as Sunderland West End troop off disconsolately.

Craig Lynch’s men were more comfortable winners than the scoreline suggests.

Aaron Croft crossed for Robbie Bird to finish from close range on 17 minutes, and it was 2-0 four minutes later, when Bradley Staunch fed Liam McBryde, who slotted past keeper Shaun Newbrook.

Dennis Knight tapped in to rally Roofing, after a slip by home keeper Jordan Harkess.

But Red Star deservedly added a third goal on 70 minutes, with McBryde converting Lee Hetherington’s cross, following a good move.

Oliver Martin got one back two minutes from time, but Roofing ran out of time in their search for an equaliser.

North Shields won 3-1 at neighbours Whitley Bay hosted North Shields in front of a 749-strong crowd.

Paul Robinson’s Shields opener was levelled by Peter Glen-Ravenhill late on.

But sub Gareth Bainbridge’s 88th-minute strike, and a stoppage-time Dean Holmes effort, running the length of the field to score as keeper Flynn was up the other end for a corner, sealed the visitors’ win.

Stockton Town beat bottom club Billingham Synthonia 2-0, in front of 465 spectators, with Nathan Mulligan (penalty) and Max Craggs, with a curling free-kick, on target.