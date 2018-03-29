Sunderland West End driven by silverware dream in Good Friday Durham County Trophy final against Leam Rangers

Have your say

Sunderland West End hope to clinch their first ever silverware in tomorrow’s Durham County Trophy final.

The Ford Quarry men have enjoyed an impressive campaign in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League and are through to two cup finals, with the possibility of a third.

Tomorrow, at Eppleton CW (11am kick-off), West End are favourites against lowly league rivals Leam Rangers, though they will take nothing for granted against the Gateshead outfit.

Joint manager Barry Cook is relishing the big occasion, and he said: ”Hopefully we will win some silverware which could cap off a potentially great season.

“It will be a very tough game against a well-organised team.

“They have had a lot of good results this season and we know it’s going to be tough.

“But we also have a lot of belief this season and hopefully we can put in a good performance and win our first piece of silverware.”

Secretary Anthony Golden said: “Joint manager Anthony Nelson is keeping everyone guessing as to the team selection for the match.

“We have a fully fit squad to choose from and hope to win the Trophy and are keeping our fingers crossed.”

Leam Rangers have a full squad and no suspensions.

Marc Ruddock, Anthony Brewis and Ben Miller are challenging for starting positions, following recent injuries.

Manager Anthony Huddart and coach Davey Justice have been delighted with the squad’s performances, and they go into the final with confidence, with the determination to win silverware in the club’s 25th year.

Andrew Kitchen is the referee tomorrow, assisted by Paul Charnock and Matthew Webster.

There are three Northern League matches tomorrow for fans to enjoy too.

Seaham Red Star welcome Jarrow Roofing (11am kick-off) in Division One.

Red Star manager Craig Lynch said: “We have a couple of injury doubts but should hopefully have a fully fit squad to choose from.

“We have a big game against Roofing and I just hope we can take all three points.”

Red Star’s Tuesday night clash with Stockton Town was called off because of a waterlogged pitch, but the club hope to get the go-ahead tomorrow.

Wembley-bound FA Vase finalists Stockton host bottom club Billingham Synthonia (11am), while Whitley Bay host North Shields in their big derby (noon kick-off).

North Shields’ scheduled clash with Billingham Synthonia was postponed last night.