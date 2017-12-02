sunderland sunday lge

Wearmouth CW Juniors moved top of Division Three in devastating fashion, with a 6-1 demolition of Millfield Free Gardeners.

Edison Perekosfia grabbed the man-of-the-match accolade for Wearmouth, but Craig Williams had a magnificent day to savour, hitting all six goals for the impressive visitors.

Jack Croucher found the onion bag for Gardeners.

Superstar Sam Robinson was the toast of Park View as his four-goal haul set the visitors up for an easy 7-1 success at Lakeside SSC.

Daniel Nkemjika and Craig Jackson increased the score before Carney’s 30-yard free-kick gave Lakeside a little hope.

Park View, though, had the last word, as Jack Callaghan finished the scoring. Mathew Middlemiss stood out for Lakeside.

There were goals galore at Hylton Road as Ryhope secured a 5-3 victory in a thriller.

Oddies are now facing the trap door towards the Fourth Division, despite finding the net through Bradley Timm, Ralph Dodd and Mark Rutter.

Ryhope were always in control and made sure they cancelled out Oddies’ efforts as Steven Watson, Jordan Sweeney, Liam Mutimer and a Jayden Ellis brace did the damage.

Kevin Sloane starred for Ryhope, with Michael Bowden best for the hosts.

Washington Tavern handed Wear United a 6-0 thrashing in their own backyard, a day to forget for manager Michael Smith.

Craig Neal was again on fire as he found the net four times, with David Corrigan and Gav Neal completing the rout.

Michael Walters shone for United.

Penshaw CC edged a 2-1 win against Kings Arms to climb the table, with Liam Jordan and Ryan Priestman on target.

Sam Chambers starred for Penshaw, with Dan Padget best for the Kingsmen, whose marksman was Shaun Barras.

Washington Arms had to dig deep to earn their latest three points as they increased their lead at the top of Division Four by beating The Grange 3-2.

Grange pushed them all the way and had subs Jordan Muckles and Michael Moan on target to keep them interested.

But the league leaders never give up and they overturned their deficit to win, courtesy of two-goal Lewis McGeoch before Garry McCartney hit the winner.

Grange had Nathan Hendry sent off.

Washington Juniors Blue Bell claimed only their second league victory as they won the battle at the bottom 5-0 against Whitburn Panthers.

Steven Watson, Aidan Baldridge, Craig Wilson, Kieron Gallagher and Nathan Harwood all fired past Panthers’ keeper, with Lee Watson star man.

A single Thomas Clemence goal for Herrington CW was enough to see off Witherwack in a poor game.

Jaq Hopper did his best for the Wackers, but couldn’t help find an opening. Jon Shanks shone for Herrington.

Washington Juniors Teal Farm are catching up on their league games and another win, 3-0 against The Dolphin, kept them in touch with the promotion spots.

They despatched Dolphin with three fine goals, thanks to David Surrey, Lee Cuthbertson and Brian Quinn, with Dan Pearson man of the match. Dolphin plugged away, with Brad Young starring.

Nookside suffered another heavy defeat, as The Terminus enjoyed a good day.

Lewis Laing was on fire, hitting four goals in an 8-1 romp, while Nathan Stavers bagged a brace before James Sheriff scored for Nookside.

Terminus found the net again thanks to super subs Steven Morris and Matty Stewart, with James Wilkes shining. Brad Anderson stood out for Nookside.