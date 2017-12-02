Sunderland Sunday League: Wooton and Lay at the double as Hylton Castle send Pelton crashing out of County Cup

Hylton Castle TWR Group produced an excellent fightback to progress to the last 16 of the Durham County Sunday Cup.

Danni Lay and Liam Wooton both hit doubles to pip Durham Sunday League champions Pelton RAOB 4-3 in an epic tie, to set up an all-Sunderland tie with Victoria Gardens.

Nathan Burrell stood out for Hylton.

Victoria Gardens made a statement as they brushed aside Hartlepool outfit Throston Hotspur 2-0.

A goal in each half was enough to see them advance, with man of the match Lewis Turnbull and Callum Hope striking before the hosts saw the game out with ease.

Southwick have to wait until next season to have another attempt at County Cup glory as an impressive Greenside team just edged a thrilling tie 2-1.

Paul Kane cancelled out the visitors’ opening goal with a well-taken penalty, but Greenside broke the hearts of the Southwick faithful with a late winner.

Jamie Marshall shone for Southwick, who had sub Michael Bulmer sent off.

Grange Park’s unbeaten Second Division run continued as they beat Washington Athletic 4-1 in style.

Ryan Grimes was in great form and finished with a hat-trick to his name, while Michael Wilson pulled one back. Michael Conlon made sure of Grange Park’s triumph with a fine effort late on.

Nathan Crighton stood out for Park, with Anthony Cooper best for Athletic.

Willow Pond are losing their grip on their title challenge as they dropped points to The Victory Club in a close-fought 2-2 draw.

Stuart Lawrence scored twice for Willow, but poor defending allowed Victory Club to take a share of the spoils when Adam Brown bagged his own double.

Scott Harrison was Victory’s top man, with Stephen Lewis best for the visitors.

Hendon Athletic’s problems continued with a 3-2 defeat at Pennywell Comrades.

Hendon were unlucky not to get anything from the game. Jake Pattison and Richie Timm scored for Hendon, but Paul Corlett notched twice to spark Pennywell. then Carl Waters hit the winner.

Keeper Craig Chapman impressed for Athletic, with Tom Lemon starring for the hosts.

The Park got back to winning ways, though Myers gave a good account of themselves.

Myers couldn’t quite keep up with the young Park side and went down 5-2 as Fairley, Danny Pattison, Micky Pattison, Gales and captain Jesse Cutter all struck.

Stalwart Peter Harding and Jon Stokoe notched for Myers.

Dan Pearson and sub Tom Clifford struck as Board Inn squeezed home 2-1 at AFC Wearside, who had Richard Wright on target.

Luke Pattison shone for Board, with Josh Campbell top man for AFC.

The Lansdowne grabbed three valuable Premier Division points against Farra Paragon ISL as they hit a dramatic last-minute winner.

Lee Graydon had Paragon in front, but plucky Lansdowne kept plugging away and got their reward as Matty Ayre and Kristian Tyson found the net past Kyle Donaldson.

Thomas Alderson was the visitors’ top performer, while Michael Woodward shone for Farra.

Silksworth CW fell to the bottom of the table after ruthless RCA Grangetown Florists smashed five goals past man of the match Philip Smurthwaite.

George McCain, Martin Metcalfe, Andy Place and a John Turvey double did the damage in a 5-0 cruise, with Shaun Petch starring.

Ryhope Foresters produced another excellent display to match the previous week’s emphatic victory as they beat TC Plastics 4-0 away.

Foresters moved up to third spot thanks to goals from Dale Spence, Callum Sinclair and two-goal Kieran Davies, with Ben Summers starring. Dan Robinson stood out for the Plasticmen.

Stephen Devlin got on the scoresheet for Redhouse Last Orders but it was in vain as Ashbrooke Hendon were dominant throughout a 4-1 away victory in Division One.

Keith Reay hit a double, backed by John Hope Hindmarsh and sub Jack McConville as Hendon moved up to second place.

Thorney Close Inn and Jolly Potters served up a classic Sunday morning battle as the two promotion candidates entertained neutrals with 90 minutes of attacking football.

It finished 4-4 and both sides could have hit double figures but for some great goalkeepering.

Thorney had Noble, Antliff, Gales and Forrest on target, but Potters replied each time through Michael McCabe, Paul Webster and a brace from Ryan Bussey. Gary Baker starred.

The Royal Marine were all at sea against Oddies, failing to break down their hosts and succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

Oddies were comfortable, despite the poor conditions, with Charles Old and Darren Green bagging the goals. Local legend Andy Smith was star man, with Peter Marshall best for Marine.