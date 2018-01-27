Sunderland Sunday League: Washington Arms make it 12 out of 12, edging past brave Nookside

Washington Arms maintained their perfect record in the Fourth Division - in one of just two league games to beat last week’s snow.

The Arms made it 12 wins out of 12 to go eight points clear in pole position, beating battling Nookside by a single goal.

Man of the match Lewis McGeoch came up trumps wiht the crucial goal, with Nookside hailing their top performer, keeper Paul Guy.

In the only other match to get the green light, Washington Juniors Teal Farm demolished hapless AFC Houghton 10-0 to rise to third place.

Dan Hill and star man Jamie Dixon weighed in with hat-tricks to inspire the home side, backed by two-goal Lee Cuthbertson, Jonathan Williamson and Dan Thompson.

Alan Hall stood out for never-say-die Houghton, who sit at the foot of the table, with just one win in their 16 league matches so far.