Sunderland Sunday League: Warne at the double as Terminus pip Grange in seven-goal Fourth Division thriller

The Terminus climbed to third place in Division Four after beating second-top The Grange 4-3 in a memorable thriller.

Paul Muir, Simon French and a double from man of the match Brett Warne earned Terminus the win to move them two points behind their opponents, whose marksmen were Peter Lane, star man Nathan Hendry and Jake Holmes.

Herrington CW moved up to sixth place with their 10th league win, 5-2 away to The Dolphin.

Herrington are still in touching distance of a promotion spot and this latest win gives them hope.

Star man Adam Smith, Tom Clements, Alex Whitcombe and a double from Lee Munro give Herrington the points, with Bradley Young and Lee Etheridge netting for the Dolly.

Keeper Darren Brown shone for Dolphin.

Washington New Tavern moved a couple of points clear in second spot in Division Three after a tenacious scrap with Ryhope ended 2-2.

Tavern’s Scott Turnes and Ryhope’s Tony Mallam were both red-carded in a feisty showdown.

New Tavern drew first blood as Craig Neal scored, but Matty Grainger replied for Ryhope before the sendings off.

Andy McIntyre put Tav back in the lead, but the introduction of substitute Sean Robertson inspired Ryhope and he volleyed home a stunner to take a share of the spoils.

Matthew Teasdale starred for Tavern, with Chris Wasey Ryhope’s top man.

Kings Arms are flying in the Third Division Subsidiary Cup’s Group A after another easy win, 5-2 against Penshaw Catholic Club.

Doubles from Michael Mather and man of the match Stephen Dixon had the Kingsmen cruising in the first period, though Penshaw hit back when star man Jon Snelling and Sean Williams found the onion bag.

Kings Arms, though, made sure of the win with a Shaun Barras penalty

Wearmouth CW Juniors got their Group A campaign off to a good start by convincingly beating their nearest rivals, Park View, in a 5-2 romp.

Robert Robson scored against his former club, then man of the match Craig Williams added a double.

Park View responded through Sam Robinson and sub Kieran Peverley to reduce the visitors’ advantage, but Wearmouth seed victory with further efforts from Rhys Leeming and Matty Reynolds.

Wear United top Group B after a fine 5-2 success against Millfield Free Gardeners Arms.

They could have won by a much bigger margin, too, but for a string of fine saves from keeper Michael Smith.

Richie Morton starred for United and saw Sam Wade score twice, followed by great strikes from Matty Colborn, Liam Coulson and Stephen Keogh.

Gardeners kept their hope alive with early goals from Jack Croucher and Tommy Henry.

The other Group B tie saw star man Paul Stephenson rescue a point for Lakeside SSC with a late dramatic equaliser which he knew little about.

A shot came into the box and the ball bounced off his back to fly into the top corner, making it 1-1 against Millfield Oddies.

Brad Timm had put Oddies in front in the first half, again proving to be the best Timm in the family.

Martin Adams shone for Oddies.