Sunderland Sunday League: Victoria Gardens move comfortably into Joe Holborn Cup semi-finals

Victoria Gardens booked their place in the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-0 win over holders Hylton Castle TWR Group.

Hylton were on top in the opening 30 minutes and created chances after great play in the middle of the park and down the wing,

But the visitors’ forward line fluffed their lines and couldn’t find a way past Ryan Graham, in the Vic goal.

The Vics turned the tables after soaking up the pressure and broke the deadlock.

A mishap between the keeper and his defence saw a loose ball fall to Richie Jordan, who slotted home to give the hosts a 1-0 lead just before the break.

Victoria Gardens started the second half brightly, buoyed by their earlier goal, and star man James Cassidy was influential throughout the second half, creating goalscoring opportunities.

Alan Golightly should have put the game to bed after a good move featuring Kieran Moan and Cassidy. After a great ball into the box, Golightly hit high and wide.

Hylton kept knocking at the door and Vice needed Luke Bell and Jay Martin to be solid in defence, thwarting Tom Callaghan numerous times. Keeper Graham was equal to to the chances sent his way.

Vics then dealt the final blow to Hylton Castle after more great play set up Callum Hope.

His first effort was saved well by Chris Smith, but, as the ball broke clear, Hope used his silky skills to dance around the keeper to fire high into the net to make it 2-0.

Vics saw the game out comfortably.

Grange Park continued their winning streak in Division Two, with the table-toppers recording a ninth league win, 2-0 against The Victory Club.

They are sitting pretty with a nine-point advantage in pole position and it is hard to see them losing their grasp on the league title.

Shaun Conlon and Ryan Grimes struck in each half to secure the points at Silksworth Ski Slope, with David Sewell man of the match.

Victory Club battled hard, with Reuben Thompson starring, but couldn’t break down Grange Park’s defence.

In the same division, The Park ran out 4-0 winners in a feisty affair against the Board Inn to climb to fourth place, above Myers on goal difference.

Park are genuine contenders for promotion, with five wins out of seven.

Man of the match Micky Pattison, Connor Gales, Eddy Wood and Robinson all scored to give Park the win, with Jordan Ayre impressing.

Steven Trotter produced his usual impressive display to be Board Inn’s top performer.

In the only Third Division match, Wearmouth CW Juniors maintained their superb form by playing Wear United off the park in a comfortable 5-0 win.

That extended their lead at the top of the table to four points and they look a good bet to take the honours come the end of the season.

United gave their usual battling display, but the youthful Wearmouth side were just too good. Matty Reynolds, Gary Stoker, Mark Dickinson, star man Edison Perekosifa and Robson all scored.

Michael Walters stood out for United.