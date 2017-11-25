Sunderland Sunday League: The Park stunned by first defeat of the season to newly renamed Washington Athletic

Washington Athletic, formerly the Cherry Tree, shocked The Park by handing them their first defeat of the season in Division Two.

Athletic had Trow, Cooper, Freeman and Wilson on target in a thrilling 4-3 victory, while Fairley, Pattison and Gales struck for Park.

Grange Park’s title charge remains on course after another convincing win, 5-2 against the Board Inn.

Ryan Grimes scored twice, Liam Grimes notched then Fisk and Nath Crighton made it five. Anth Brooke hit the first for Board a Inn, backed by the usual strike from Trotter.

The Victory Club put the brakes on AFC Wearside’s mini-revival with a hard-fought 3-1 win.

Addison, McDonald and Brown scored the crucial goals to inspire Victory, while Ritson replied for Wearside.

Myers put a spanner in the works for Willow Pond as they outworked them to secure a 3-1 win.

Whittle, Richardson and Smith earned Myers the win, while McDermott replied.

Pennywell Comrades took advantage of Hendon Athletic’s poor turn-out and ran out easy 6-2 winners.

Jonny Greener and Martin Kelly both scored twice, but Hendon hit back with two quick goals from Adam Wasey and Ben Stokoe.

Pennywell made sure of the win when Waters and Corlett found the net.

The Grange burst Mill View CIU’s bubble with a 5-0 drubbing to blow the Fourth Division wide open.

Mill have lost their lead at the top, with Grange moving up to second place as Atchison, Holmes, Hendry and two-goal Glendenning secured three valuable points.

Washington Arms came out on top in their derby as they edged home 3-1 at Washington Juniors Blue Bell.

Dinsdale, Smith and Tench steered Arms home after Craig Wilson opened the scoring for Blue Bell.

Paul Muir’s early goal for Terminus was cancelled out by a brilliant Brad Young goal as The Dolphin fought back to secure a 1-1 draw.

Witherwack handed Whitburn Panthers a good hiding with a 9-1 win.

Whitburn are still finding life tough in their debut season, but Witherwack are doing fine.

Chris Robins plundered a hat-trick, with Humble, Robinson, Harrison, Farquhar, Hopper and Moan also among the goals. Conor Wadey hit his usual goal for Panthers.

Washington Juniors Teal Farm demolished Nookside 10-1 to make a statement of intent.

Dan Thompson hit four goals and Cuthbertson bagged three, all before the break. Wayne Nixon hit Nookside’s goal, but Farm regained control, with Pallas, Quinn and Williamson getting them into double figures.

Herrington CW added to AFC Houghton’s woes with a 13-1 romp.

Chris Cook’s four-goal salvo led the way, backed by Morrison’s hat-trick, plus efforts from Liam Wilson, Gavin Wilson, Ridley (2), Smith and Jason Wu. John Morrison replied for AFC Houghton.

TC Plastics got back to winning ways in the Premier Division with an impressive 4-2 win over Farra Paragon ISL To move up to third place.

Corey Bell, Reece Thompson, Steven Anderson and Dan Robinson cancelled out Paragon’s goals, courtesy of Grayson and Bogie.

Silksworth CW endured a torrid time in an 8-3 defeat to rampant SR Dons.

Nath O’Neill hit a hat-trick, while Noble fired a brace. Stephenson, Laws and Watson also scored, with excellent finishes from Wolfendale, Salam and Carr giving the hosts some consolation.