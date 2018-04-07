Sunderland Sunday League: The Butler did it as Southwick seal place in Joe Holborn Memorial Cup final

Southwick left it late to seal a cup final date.

The Suddickers bagged a late winner to devastate the youthful TC Plastics side, edging home 3-2 in their Joe Holborn Memorial Cup semi-final.

Brad Forster was superb for Suddick and capped a great display with a great strike, while John Butler also scored.

The Plasticmen had Josh Farquhar and Steven Anderson on target, but ever-reliable Butler hammered the winner to steer Southwick through.

Jordan Cook stood out for Plastics.

Man of the match Colin Hagan was the toast of Mill View after he came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 Fourth Division draw against Terminus.

to put his effort high into the top corner to grab a late equaliser.

Muir hit the net twice for Terminus to put them in control, cancelling out Dan Hardy’s earlier goal for Mill.

But Hagan’s goal, firing into the top corner late on, to seal the point.

Jack Curry shone for Mill View.

Herrington CW cruised to a 9-1 victory at Whitburn Panthers, whose marksman was Jason Wright. James Willis stood out for the hosts.

Victory took Herrington up to second place, two points above The Grange, who have two games in hand.

Last midweek, Southwick, playing catch-up in the Premier Division title race, beat Silksworth CW 3-0 thanks to goals from Davis, Laidler and Butler.

They also defeated Ryhope Foresters 4-1 this midweek to go second, only a point behind leaders Victoria Gardens.

Davies got Foresters’ only goal, but Anth Ross (2), John Butler and Mr Southwick, Anth Stokell, guided the hosts home.

SR Dons and TC Plastics shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Diamond and Hall notched for Dons, but Plastics rallied thanks to Jamie Jardin and Steven Anderson. Mark Curry starred.

In Division One, Port of Call and The Stella drew 3-3 in a thriller.

Stella relied on Robert Russell, Liam Alexander and Daniel Dunlop, but Shaun Fletcher, Matthew Harrison and star man Connor Cheal levelled it up.

Jolly Potters beat Royal Marine 2-0, with Paul Webster and David Keithley netting.

John Coomber stood out for Potters, Josh McGill for Marine.