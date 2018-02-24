Sunderland Sunday League: Teal Farm spot on to knock Premier giants out of Total Sport Challenge Trophy in shoot-out drama

Hylton Castle TWR Group exited 4-2 on penalties to Fourth Division Washington Juniors Teal Farm in a Total Sport Challenge Trophy stunner.

Kev Gordon, Clark Stead and Darren Snowball notched for Hylton in a 3-3 thriller, with Lee Cuthbertson (2) and Dan Thompson responding.

Andy Place was in excellent form as he notched an impressive four-goal haul in RCA Grangetown Florists’ 7-0 defeat of Port of Call to prove he’s still on fire.

Mark Robinson was head and shoulders above the rest and he claimed the star man award as well as scoring, while Chris Thompson added a double.

Port of Call were never in the game, but Rob Murray did his best between the sticks to keep the score down.

Sunderland Railway Club swept aside Board Inn in style, as the First Division table-toppers ran out 6-1 winners.

Curtis Forster, Thomas Tansey, Scott Wallace, Michael Laws, Connor Glendenning were among the goals, with Steven Trotter replying.

Ashbrooke Hendon impressed in a 3-0 win over tricky Jolly Potters.

John Hope-Hindmarsh found his shooting boots and claimed two goals, then young Jack McConville made sure of victory.

Victoria Gardens had to beat Myers the hard way as keeper Ryan Graham was red-carded early on.

But they overcame the setback to find the net with ease in a 6-1 win. Alan ‘Bruno’ Golightly scored twice and Liam McBryde also bagged two before Harding pegged one back for Myers.

Luke Bell then scored a beauty and Stephen ‘Nelly’ Wright finished Myers off.

Fourteen goals were scored as Southwick outgunned Ryhope Foresters 11-3, dominating their Premier colleagues to sail into the next round.

Micky Coghlan rolled back the years and hit four goals, including two unstoppable trademark volleys.

James Fairley (2), Paul Cromack, John Butler, Liam Laidler and Azz Croft also struck, with Mo Hmida, Gavin Nesbit and Ben Summers responding for Foresters, who had Jack Ballantyne sent off.

The Park went down 4-3 in a thriller to SR Dons.

Lakeside’s excellent form continued with a smash-and-grab 4-3 win to top Group B in the Third Division Subsidiary Cup.

Matty Middlemiss and Lewis Murton grabbed two goals each to sink New Tavern, who relied on Craig Neal, for his usual double, and a Chris Stoker strike.

John Brannen rescued a point for Millfield Oddies in a 1-1 draw, just when Millfield Free Gardeners looked set to secure an unlikely home win.

Paul Glover scored early for Gardeners, whose keeper, Michael Smith, starred. Stalwarts Richie Timm and Anthony Yates could not inspire an Oddies winner.

Kings Arms are in pole position in Group A after another convincing win, 8-2 at Park View.

Braces from Michael Mather, Stephen Dixon and Shaun Barras sealed a third win out of three, with Dan Padget and Casey King also netting. Reece Benson and Kieran Peverley responded.

Wearmouth CW Juniors secured a 2-1 win over Penshaw CC to maintain their hopes of silverware.

Craig Williams and Gary Stoker took the dream closer to reality, while Penshaw replied with a late Kris Kane thunderbolt.

Chris Hollern shone for Wearmouth, Ryan Priestman for Penshaw.