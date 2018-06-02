Sunderland Sunday League: Super Southwick sign off with quadruple glory

Southwick finished off an excellent season in style, completing a clean sweep quadruple.

The Premier Division champions added the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup, the League Cup and the Total Sport Challenge Cup to their trophy cabinet in a hectic final eight days of the season.

After edging a 2-0 win over Victoria Gardens to claim the league title, they met Ryhope Foresters in the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup final.

Southwick made easy work of their challengers, running ouy 5-2 winners.

Man of the moment James Fairley got his name on the scoresheet with his usual goal and player-manager John Butler and Anth Ross both scored twice to put the game out of sight.

Ryhope did hit back with a couple of efforts, but Southwick held on to claim the double.

Up next was the rearranged League Cup final against youthful Lansdowne.

Southwick had to dig deep to clinch their third trophy as Lansdowne produced a great account of themselves and were unlucky not to take anything from the game.

James Fairley was the hero for the Suddickers. He had a quiet game until he produced a moment of magic, picking up the ball on halfway and proceeding to fire his effort goalbound.

It had Lansdowne’s keeper back pedalling, but Fairley’s stunning effort found the top corner of the net, sending he Southwick faithful into raptures.

Lansdowne threw everything they had at Southwick, in a bid to force an equaliser, but they could not find a way past keeper Paul Cromack.

Southwick’s third and last cup final was in the Total Challenge Trophy as they came up against Premier stalwarts RCA Grangetown Florists, who finished third in a fine campaign.

Southwick were too good for their counterparts on the day, though, and ran out 5-1 victors.

Anth Ross and star man Liam Laidler both scored twice and Paul Kane got in on the act.

Andy Place got his usual goal for RCA, but there was no stopping Southwick in the final game of the league’s season.