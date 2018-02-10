Sunderland Sunday League: Stanger the inspiration as Lansdowne clinch League Cup final place

The Lansdowne added a new paragraph to the history books after sealing their place in the League Cup final by beating Ryhope Foresters.

The management duo of Smith and Airson are becoming noticed throughout the area and they masterminded a hard-fought 3-2 win.

Jack Stanger inspired his side to victory and saw Young, Shaun Smith and Cameron Fenton score the vital goals. Davies scored twice for Foresters to keep them interested.

Leaders Wearmouth CW got back to winning ways, despatching Penshaw CC 3-1 in Division Three.

Snelling hit Penshaw’s solitary goal, but Wearmouth weren’t in trouble and Hollern (2) and Stoker kept them top of the pile.

Doubles from Robinson and Callaghan gave Park View a close 4-3 win over Ryhope.

Dean ‘Macho’ Machin hit his first for Ryhope and Jordan Sweeney grabbed a brace, but experienced Park View finished narrow victors.

Millfield Free Gardeners were outgunned 5-2 by Washington New Tavern, whose deadly duo, McIntyre (2) and Craig Neal (3), did the damage.

Jack Croucher scored twice in vain.

Lakeside SSC enjoyed another rare win after downing Millfield Oddies 5-3.

Paul Maw and the brothers Timm, Richie and Brad, struck, but Oddies then fell apart and Lakeside found the net for fun, courtesy of Paul Stephenson (2), Craig Carney (2) and Lee Stephenson.

New signing Micky Pattison repaid Thorney Close Inn’s faith by firing a great hat-trick to secure a share of the spoils with The Stella in Division One.

Kris Thompson and Danny Dunlop (2) put Stella in front, but Pattison’s treble ensured a 3-3 draw.

Oddies legend Daz Green scored twice in quick succession to edge past lively New Town 3-2.

Davey Laidler struck twice for New Town, but Mick ‘Chip’ Bulmer scored his first since rejoining Oddies before Green won it.

Sunderland Railway Club upset promotion rivals Ashbrooke Hendon with a close-fought 2-0 win. Callaghan and Jordan Ridley hit great goals to see their side move up the table.

Redhouse Last Orders outgunned Washington Colliery 6-2.

McNulty and Morse both scored first-half doubles to ensure the points, but Colliery had a good start to the second half and Jordan Stevens bagged a brace to keep Redhouse on their toes.

Stokoe and Metcalfe sealed the deal for Redhouse.

The stalwarts of Myers taught youthful Willow Pond a lesson and stole a 3-2 victory in Division Two.

Warren ‘Wazza’ Cassap and Foster-Conley had Willow cruising, but fitness levels told and the over-40s Myers side had a trick up their sleeve, overturning the two-goal deficit through Peter Harding and a double from Michael Smith.

Grange Park only need a few more wins to clinch the title after they claimed another scalp, beating The Victory Club 5-1.

Gaz Harding, Smith and Dobinson had Grange Park 3-0 up at the break. Cooke slotted home a penalty reply, but Shaun Fisk smashed a double to make it five.

Pennywell Comrades went four points clear in second place, pulling away from The Park after a 4-2 success against Board Inn.

Comrades have found a new lease of life following the signing of superstar goalkeeper Craig Chapman, though Board Inn put up a fight, with Trotter and Henderson scoring.

Pennywell showed why they are promotion favourites as Muncaster, Dick, Greener and Waters turned it around.

AFC Wearside, rooted to the foot of the table, lost 2-1 at home to Washington Athletic. Wilson and Longstaff scored in each half for Athletic, with Smith replying.