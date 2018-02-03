Sunderland Sunday League: Port of Call serve up a tasty treat with nine-goal drubbing

Port of Call were on fire against out-of-sorts Washington Colliery in Division One.

They proceeded to smash home nine goals without reply as Robbie Jones, Sam Wigham, Jamie Carmody, Jordan Dagg, Matthew Harrison and Frazer New supported a clinical hat-trick from Liam Houghton.

Superstar Ian Redman popped up with a late winner to make it 13 victories out of 14 for leaders Ryhope Top House.

They extended their lead at the top by edging out Oddies 3-2.

Redman struck first before Oddies hit back as Tommy Blakeman hit two quick strikes, but mighty Top House had Rhys Tench volley home a 20-yard effort to see them a step closer to the Premier.

The Royal Marine claimed three great points after edging a strong Ashbrooke Hendon side in a 2-0 win.

Mark Wasey put in a great shift for Hendon, but Anth Clifton notched twice to claim victory for the Marines.

Sunderland Railway Club maintained their promotion ambitions with a hard-fought 3-1 win at Thorney Close Inn.

Wallace, Smith and Baker did the damage, while McCabe replied..New Town and The Stella recorded a goalless draw, a surprise considering the goalscoring prowess of both teams.

But the clean sheets were down to excellent defensive and goalkeeping displays on both sides. Dan Warris and Rob Russell were the top performers.

Brad Anderson’s early dismissal for Nookside nearly proved costly, but they came good to beat Witherwack 4-2 in Division Four.

Witherwack, with Johnstone outsanding, played well and scored twice through Moan and Robinson, but plucky Nookside overturned the deficit as Allan and Crawford levelled it up.

Then Azz Clasper hit a double after coming off the bench to seal the win.

Mill View CIU hammered another nail in Whitburn Panthers’ coffin with an emphatic 9-1 win.

Wadey scored for the youthful Panthers, but it did not trouble Mill as star man Raeburn and Middlemas both hit trebles.

Richardson, Hall and Conlin added to the score.

Herrington CW silenced Washington Teal Farm with a 4-0 away win.

Clements and Cook scored in the first half, then Reece Mcmann burst the Teal Farm bubble with a tasty brace to send the hosts back to the drawing board.

The Dolphin’s previous excellent form fell by the wayside with a 3-2 home loss to Terminus, who, in contrast, are finding their.

Josh Summerside’s double and a goal from Jenner claimed the win, while Wardle and Goldsmith responded in vain.

Washington Blue Bell stayed second-bottom after yet another defeat, 5-2 to The Grange.

Mitchell, Lane, Sanderson, Atchimson and Jamie Hounslow grabbed the goals for Grange. Mark Smith did his best to keep Grange on their toes with his quick double for the Bell.

A clinical Josh Farquhar hat-trick stunned recently impressive Ryhope Foresters as he set TC Plastics away to a much-needed 4-2 Premier Division win.

Anth Young and Kieran Davies replied for the Foresters, but Danny Robinson’s goal finished the scoring for the Plasticmen.

Silksworth CW endured another tough day at the office as they were sunk 5-0 by SR Dons, who are still in with a shout for the title.

Andy Brown was in great form for Dons at the heart of defence. Nath O’Neill and Davey Hall both struck doubles, then Lewis Herron made sure of victory.

Hylton Castle TWR Group came out on top 2-0 in a feisty affair with Farra Paragon courtesy of efforts from Danni Lay and Clark Stead. Rowntree shone for Farra

Lakeside SSC and Wear United drew 2-2 in the this first game of the Third Division Subsidiary Cup.

Mark Barras was in great form, bagging two goals for Lakeside, but Micky Smith’s United battled away as usual and club hero Sam Wade capped a decent performance with a goal, before Doleman came off the bench to secure a Group B point.