Sunderland Sunday League: Park turn on the style to rout Premier side Farra Paragon

Second Division The Park proved they can match it with the best after they hammered Premier side Farra Paragon 8-1 in the Total Sport Challenge Trophy.

Bryan Norton showed his class by hitting four goals. Farra had Mills and Graydon on target, but the youthful Park were a cut above and Gales, Pattison, King and Ross also notched.

Liam Houghton’s four-goal haul was enough to help down Michael Smith’s Wear United as Port of Call ran out 7-2 winners.

Steinberg, Whigham and Dagg added to the tally. Wade and Doleman notched for United.

Southwick’s makeshift team brushed aside impressive Washington Arms 8-1 in a men against boys display.

John Butler, Anth Ross and Anth Stokell practically won the game themselves as they all scored twice before Michael Parkin replied. Paul Kane and Chris Spence finished the scoring.

TC Plastics made easy work of The Royal Marine as they hit 10 goals without reply.

Cobain started the scoring and finished the game with a treble. Farquhar hit the net twice, followed by Winship, Robinson, Cook, Quinn and Stephenson. Peter Marshall starred for Marine.

Peterlee Catholic Club had to pull something special out of the bag to beat Victoria Gardens on their own patch in the Durham Sunday Cup quarter-final.

Lee Collins returned for Vics and he came off the bench to put the hosts in front.

But impressive Peterlee battled away to clinch a 2-1 win to send the excellent travelling support into raptures.

Mill View CIU fielded a makeshift team, after several late drop-outs, but they still came from behind to beat Washington Blue Bell 2-1 in Division Four.

Gareth Oliver had Bell on top, but Richardson equalised and Hagan hit the late winner to keep Mill’s promotion hopes alive.

Washington Teal Farm produced a hard-working display as they beat Nookside 5-1.

Danny Hill was in excellent form, starting things off with a first-half hat-trick, then Joshy Allan replied for Nookside.

Teal Farm took control of the second half and Dan Pea Pearson and Briggs rounded off the win with well-taken efforts.

There were goals galore as second-placed The Grange walloped The Dolphin 9-2.

Sanderson scored a hat-trick, supported by Lane (2), Atchinson, Glendenning, Muckles and Pertry.

Dixon and Wardle netted late on for Dolphin.

John Morrison’s hat-trick for AFC Houghton wasn’t enough to get anything from the game as Herrington CW hit 10 goals past keeper Huttons.

Chris Cook (3), James Morrison (2), Lee Munro, Connor Ridley, Tom Clements, Adam Smith and Jon Shanks struck for Herrington.

The Terminus showed no mercy on joint bottom side Whitburn Panthers, running out 11-1 winners.

Paul Muir and Stavers fired hat-tricks, backed by efforts from Parkin (2), Morris, Jenner and Lewis Laing. Wadey hit a penalty for Panthers.