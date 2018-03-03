Sunderland Sunday League: Much-improved Silksworth CW stun defending champions to boost Premier survival hopes

Silksworth CW have been busy lately, bringing in new players, and a much-improved performance secured an epic 4-3 Premier Division win at defending champions Hylton Castle TWR Group.

Nathan Renton and David Dixon both plundered doubles to give Silksworth hope of survival.

The return of star players Liam Ramshaw, Michael Kelly and Glen Hardie this month, and an outstanding display from Chris Nutman, gave the visitors the edge.

Hylton were buoyed by the return of Wooton, who found the net, while Adam Drysdale bagged a double but Silky held on for an important win.

Southwick’s great form continued with a 6-0 drubbing of Lansdowne.

Anth Ross’s treble was backed by Paul Kane (2) and Brad Forster. Nath Brown starred in Lansdowne’s goal.

Luke Morrow, better known as the ginger John Terry, wrote his name in Thorney Close Inn folklore with a telling display in a 5-4 victory over Port of Call.

Despite turning up late after doing the McDonalds run, he entered the fray, popped up with a goal and then bagged the winner as Thorney squeezed home by the odd goal in nine.

Ellison scored twice for Port, then Harrison and Fletcher made if four, but Charlton and an Alexander double added to Morrow’s effort to level it up. Then Morrow nodded home the winner to rub salt into Port’s wounds.

The Royal Marine dragged The Stella into the relegation battle, and boosted their own survival push, with a stunning 5-1 away victory.

Star player Anth Clifton bagged a hat-trick and a double from Andy Gilbert ensured Marine’s success, with Dan Emery’s late reply hit scant consolation for Stella.

Mason, Williamson and Jonny Roberts thought they had done the business for Washington Colliery, but plucky Oddies had something up their sleeves and goals from Snowdon, Bulmer (2) and Smith sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Ryhope Top House and New Town both had chances to take all three points, but excellent displays by both keepers, Jamie Cole and Simon Avis, ensured a goalless draw.

Redhouse Last Orders took advantage of Jolly Potters’ poor form and ran out 4-0 winners.

McNulty, Stokoe, Sloanes and Ryan Morse did the damage, with Barrs pulling the strings for Potters.

Herrington CW leapfrogged Terminus into third place in Division Four.

Paul Muir hit his customary goal for Terminus, but Herrington turned it around with quick strikes from Clements and Morrison.

Witherwack recorded their ninth league win, edging a 3-1 victory over Washington JFC Blue Bell.

Robinson, Farquhar and Jac Fleury gave the Wackers the points, with Gallagher replying.

Mill View expected an easy run-out at Nookside, but they were brought back down to earth by a 6-1 thumping.

Brad Nelson and Aaron Clasper scored two apiece, then Sheriff and Barnes finished the scoring. Prolific marksman Middlemas replied for Mill.

The Dolphin inflicted another defeat on basement boys AFC Houghton, with their 4-2 triumph taking AFC’s goals agains tally to 134.

Houghton had Hardy and Morrison on target, but the Dolphin saw Hackett, Davis , Thubron and Etheridge overturn the early deficit.

Washington Arms embarrassed Whitburn Panthers with a one-sided demolition, running out 12-1 winners.

McCartney and McGeoch both scored four times before Wasey hit Panthers’ consolation. Arms put the fame out of reach when Terell, Danks, Leighton and Thompson all scored.

In the only Third Division match, Park View put the dampeners on Lakeside SSC’s recent good form, with a much-needed 4-1 win.

Callaghan notched twice, with Robinson adding a decent strike. Lakeside relied on Thompson for their reply, before Peverley bagged View’s fourth.