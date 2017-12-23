Sunderland Sunday League: Morrison makes it magic at Christmas for Herrington CW

Herrington CW climbed above Witherwack into fourth place in Division Four, albeit only on goal difference, thanks to a comprehensive 6-0 victory.

Their showdown was one of just three scheduled matches to beat the freeze.

James Morrison plundered a clinical hat-trick to sink the Wackers at Silksworth, with man of the match James Lyall also on the scoresheet.

Jonathan Shanks and sub Connor Ridley also struck for Herrington, who secured their seventh win in 11 games.

Jack Humble stood out in defence for Witherwack.

Park View leapfrogged Ryhope into fourth place in Division Three after beating their rivals 6-1.

Matty Frost notched in vain for Ryhope as star of the show Sam Robinson took complete control of the match, firing all six goals for the dominant home side.

Chris Hutcheon was Ryhope’s top performer.

View’s success took them to 20 points, four behind second-top Washington New Tavern and eight adrift of leaders Wearmouth CW Juniors, who have played a game more.

Southwick’s Premier Division class told as they handed out a 6-1 thumping to unbeaten Second Division leaders Grange Park in the Hendersons Butchers League Cup.

Shaun Fisk hit Grange’s consolation goal, with Nathan Crighton their man of the match.