Sunderland Sunday League: McDermott magic show gives Pennywell Comrades promotion boost

The outstanding Jake McDermott single-handedly downed The Park 3-2 with a tremendous treble to see mighty Pennywell Comrades consolidate second spot in Division Two.

Fairley and Danny Pattison replied in vain for third-placed Park, who have games in hand.

Board Inn made hard work of their 2-1 success at Victory Club, as keeper David Peake saw red.

Burlinson and Pearson hit Board’s goals, then Addison cut the deficit after the sending-off, but an excellent defensive display saw Board hang on.

Washington Athletic moved away from trouble with an easy 4-1 win over cocky Myers.

Jones netted for Myers, but doubles from Michael Wilson and Carl Longstaff won the day.

Man of the match Anth Jones scored twice for Willow Pond, but AFC Wearside earned three crucial points with a 3-2 victory to boost their survival bid.

Josh Campbell, Matty Rose and star man James Park struck.

Wearmouth CW Juniors stayed top of Division Three with a close-fought 3-2 win over Kings Arms, avenging their recent cup defeat.

Robson and Lee had Wearmouth cruising at the break, but Whelan levelled with a double. Mark Dickinson, though, got a late winner.

Second-top Park View kept their promotion hopes on track after edging home 4-3 against Penshaw CC. Daniel Nkemjika (2), Sam Robinson and Jack Callaghan all notched.

Rejuvenated Millfield Oddies eased to a 6-2 derby win over Millfield Free Gardeners. Bryan Wood (3) and Anth Yates (2) had Oddies on top before Chris Scott hit a quick double for Gardeners.

Stu Carney added Oddies’ sixth.

Wear United signed off their season with a 4-1 defeat to Ryhope, who have started to find their form.

The excellent Sam Wade got his usual goal for United, but it was in vain as Ryhope had Ellis, Sweeney, Grainger and Nelson on target.

Lakeside SSC earned a decent point in a 0-0 draw at resolute Washington New Tavern.

Tavern had Shaun Davies red-carded, but Lakeside, with keeper John Wilson starring, could not take advantage of the extra man.

Wing wizard Corey Steel rang Jolly Potters ragged and hit a great double to secure a 2-1 win to move First Division promotion hopefuls Thorney Close Inn up to third.

Tony Barrs hit Potters’ reply past star man Martin Jackson.

Leaders Ryhope Top House grabbed their first win in four games with a dominant display in an 8-1 rout of second-top Ashbrooke Hendon.

Josh Winthrop grabbed a four-goal haul, backed by Craig Vincent and a Micky Brown hat-trick. Owens hit Hendon’s reply.

Goals from Matty Thompson and Elliott Salicki were not enough for New Town, as Railway Club edged a 3-2 win, with Callaghan and Ridley among the goals.

Port of Call rallied from two down to draw 3-3 against The Royal Marine.

Star man Marc Robson had Marine 2-0 up, but Port responded with goals from Joe Lynn and Matty Ellison (2). Ever-present Peter Marshall, though, notched a late penalty equaliser.

Redhouse Last Orders edged a 10-goal thriller 6-4 against Oddies as both teams showed their attacking prowess and their defensive frailties.

Smith, Snowdon and Green (2) struck for Oddies, but Swinney, Hicks, Melia, Stokoe, McNulty and Newton gave Redhouse the points.

Herrington CW moved up to third place in Division Four after a 6-2 win over Whitburn Panthers, inspired by Sean Clinton.

Shanks, Hackett, Bailey, Whitcombe and a double from Jimmy Morrison made light work of Whitburn, with Sam Burlinson firing both replies.

Mill View CIU stayed in the promotion hunt with an easy 3-0 win over The Dolphin.

Magician Darren Brown was excellent between the sticks for Dolphin, but Mill were better and goals from Dan Hardy and Micky Hall (2) gave them the points.

AFC Houghton can’t wait for the season to finish.

Table-toppers Washington Arms fired 10 past them without reply. Martin Thompson and Garry McCartney both scored braces, while Brown, Smith, Danks, Terrell, Parkin and Logan also beat hapless Lewis Hutton in Houghton’s goal.

Joshy Allan and Jack Barnes hit late replies for Nookside after The Grange ran riot early on to secure a 4-2 victory.

Hounslow scored a couple of goals to help Grange take all the points. Aaron Clasper shone for Nookside.

Terminus cruised to a 7-1 win at Washington Juniors Blue Bell.

The Lansdowne claimed a valuable Premier Division point, in a 3-3 draw at Ryhope Foresters, to give them hope of escaping the drop.

Foresters, with Nesbit and Davies (2) scoring, are a hard team to crack on their own turf, but Thompson, Royce and Vincent helped Lansdowne secure their draw.

Title-chasing Southwick embarrassed Farra Paragon 11-1 in their own backyard.

Star man Andy Middleton scored for Paragon, but debutant Baz Turton hit a treble, supported by Fairley (2), Andy Brown (2), Watson, Butler, Smith and Brad Forster.

Diamond and Hall struck in each half to give SR Dons a 2-1 victory at defending champions Hylton Castle TWR Group.

Harry Graham hit the hosts’ consolation.

Silksworth CW are playing a lot better than bottom place suggests, but leaders Victoria Gardens did what was required to secure a 2-1 away win.

Star man Callum Hope led the line, with Humble and McBryde scoring. Sub Wolfendale replied.

Southwick progressed in the Total Sport Challenge Trophy, beating TC Plastics 4-1.

John Butler’s hat-trick and James Fairley did the damage, with Kieron Mitchell replying.

RCA Grangetown Florists crushed Fourth Division Washington Juniors Teal Farm 6-0, with Andy Place’s treble backed by Martin Metcalfe, Chris Thompson and star man Shaun Petch.