Sunderland Sunday League: Kieran’s day to remember as clinical hat-trick inspires Foresters’ fantastic cup success

Ryhope Foresters produced the display of the weekend as they hammered Hylton Castle TWR Group 5-1 to storm into the League Cup semi-finals.

Kieran Davies was in brilliant form, capping his display with a ruthless hat-trick, while Gav Nesbitt put the tie to bed with his cool brace.

Callaghan hit Hylton’s only goal.

The Lansdowne upset the form book and dumped RCA Grangetown Florists out, forcing a 0-0 draw and winning 6-5 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Stephen Wright’s strike and a Richie Jordan penalty saw Victoria Gardens through to the last eight after a tough game at Redhouse Last Orders, winning 2-0. Stokoe shone for the hosts, with Jordan best for Gardens.

It was a bridge too far for Park View in the only third round tie as mighty Southwick ran out 10-3 winners.

Star man Troy Baker kept the score down for Park View, whose marksmen were Robinson, Jackson and Reynolds.

Clayton Davis was top boy for Suddick as he took the man of the match award and scored four goals to boot. Anth Stokell added a treble, with Fairley, Kane and Gillat also notching.

Michael Smith’s Wear United produced an impressive display to outclass Millfield Oddies in a 7-1 Third Division cruise.

Richie Morton and Sean White both scored twice to give them a comfortable lead at the break.

New signing Brad Timm notched for Oddies, but United went for the jugular and found the net again through Tate, Burke and Doleman to seal a comfortable win.

Millfield Free Gardeners battled well to earn a great point in a 2-2 draw against Washington New Tavern, who are on a great run in the league.

Stoddart and Teasdale scored for New Tavern, but the Gardeners had Croucher and Middlebrook scoring to grab a draw.

Penshaw Catholic Club are slowly climbing the table, rising to third place after another away win, 3-2 at Kings Arms.

Bignal, Snelling and Williams did the damage for Penshaw, while the Kingsmen had Mather and Barras on target to reduce the deficit.

Lakeside SSC were cruising after finding the net twice after Rutter and Barras, but an injury to star man and local hero Paul “Cafu” Stephenson hit them hard and Wearmouth CW Juniors turned the tables.

The north siders hit back strongly to win 4-2, thanks to efforts from Waterson, Williams, Walton and Reynolds.

Oddies clinically won their derby 4-1 away to Jolly Potters in Division One.

Webster hit his usual goal for the home side, but Oddies never looked back. Daz Green hit two outstanding efforts and further goals from Yoxall and Bachurzewski sealed a comfortable triumph.

Ashbrooke Hendon took The Royal Marine to the cleaners in an easy 5-0 win.

Hendon had a host of scorers, with McConville, Walton, Croft, Newby and Hope-Hindmarsh all on the scoresheet. David Young stood out for Marine.

Super David Laidler’s fine brace earned New Town another win, 2-1 at Port of Call, to see them slowly move up the ltable. Port had Micky Wharton on target late on.

Ryhope Top House’s excellent form continued as the recorded another win to extend their lead at the top.

Teasdale and Angel gave Stella hope with their early goals, but Tench, Young and Brooke overturned the deficit, doing it the hard way after Danny Austin saw red.