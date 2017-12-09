Sunderland Sunday League: Gales force blows away Athletic as The Park produce devastating performance

Last week’s unforgiving weather severely affected the fixture list and only four matches went ahead, all thanks to Silksworth Sports Complex’s 4G pitches.

Vince Pattison’s youthful The Park side were in devastating form again as they hit double figures against poor Washington Athletic in Division Two.

It was a whirlwind performance from man of the match Connor Gales, as he hit six goals and practically downed Washington single handedly.

Danny Pattison, Eddy Wood, Lewis Fairley and two-goal Ryan McCollin added to Gales’ heroics. Carl Longstaff hit his usual goal for Athletic, whose top performer was Anthony Cooper.

Grange Park added to Hendon Athletic’s downward spiral with a heavy 8-1 defeat to move themselves six points clear at the top.

Shaun Conlon bagged a hat-trick against his old team and other goals quickly followed courtesy of star man Ryan Grimes (2), Nathan Crighton, Shaun Fisk and Michael Conlon.

Connor scored Hendon’s consolation.

Victoria Gardens took advantage of a depleted Farra Paragon ISL side and secured another three league points to take them to the top of the Premier Division.

Callum Hope was star man with a tremendous hat-trick as Vics ran out easy 5-0 winners.

Alan Golightly added his name to the scoresheet, but the goal of the game was from hot shot Martin “Gandhi” Hope, whose spectacular effort was pronounced as goal of the season from all spectators.

Paragon battled on but couldn’t deal with the home side’s constant attacking. Goalkeeper Kyle Donaldson kept them at bay as well as he could and earned his side’s man-of-the-match award.

In Division Three, Lakeside remain rooted to the foot of the table after another defeat, 6-2 at the hands of Wear United.

United enjoyed their misfortune after man of the match Steven Barnes bagged a treble and sub Mark Doleman score two.

Lakeside hit back with goals from star man Lewis Murton and Mark Barrass, but a further goal from Stu Bowman made sure of United’s welcome win.

Wear moved up a place to seventh spot with their fifth victory of the campaign.