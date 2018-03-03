Sunderland Sunday League: Foresters hit back in style to secure cup final place in shoot-out drama

Ryhope Foresters staged an unforgettable recovery to clinch their place in the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup final.

Victoria Gardens were within touching distance of the final as they led 4-1 going into the final quarter of the match.

Callum Hope scored twice, backed by Lewis Turnbull and Humble, as the Vics dominated, with Dale Spence repying.

But the Vics were forced to make changes and they proved to be their downfall.

Foresters rallied brilliantly and super sub Anth Young’s brace, plus a Kieran Davies strike, took the tie to penalties, with the Ryhope men squeezing through 4-3.

In the same competition, RCA Grangetown Florists bowed out after TC Plastics turned on the style to win 4-2 away from home.

The Plasticmen scored four great goals, courtesy of Cobain, Wright, Stephenson and Allan Tench. Carl Middlemiss was on top form between the sticks to keep Florists at bay, though Tommy Hunter bagged a double consolation.

Pennywell Comrades edged a nine-goal thriller as they dumped Washington JFC Teal Farm out of the Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup with a 5-4 win.

Josh Dick had Pennywell in front, but Teal Farm turned up the pressure and Dan Hill scored a great hat-trick.

Awful Farm defending let Pennywell back in, though, as Nixon, McDermott and Greener netted to seal Comrades’ progress. Pearson hit Farm’s final goal.

Sunderland Railway Club dumped Ashbrooke Hendon out of the Total Sport Challenge Trophy with a close-fought 2-1 away win.

Jake Baker and Dean Smith both netted to earn Railway the win, while Newby hit the home consolation.

Millfield Oddies finally recorded a deserved win after weeks of trying, comfortably despatching Wear United 6-1 in Group B of the Third Division Subsidiary Cup.

Anth Yates scored his first goals in four years, firing a well-taken double and star man Mark Rutter added a brace of his own.

Jack Croucher scored again in his second game for United, but Oddies made sure of victory as Richie ‘poker face’ Timm and Adams made it six.

Millfield Free Gardeners are still looking for a victory after a 5-1 loss at Washington New Tavern.

Ben Jones gave Gardeners a surprise, early lead, but it was short lived as Emmett, Corrigan, Davies, Allen and McIntyre guided Tavern home.

Ryhope secured their first win in Group A as they brushed aside Penshaw Catholic Club 3-1.

Matty Grainger and Chris Wasey put Ryhope comfortably 2-0 up at the break. Jonny Snelling pulled one back as Penshaw rallied, but Middlebrook hit Ryhope’s clincher.

Kings Arms kept up their 100% winning record in the group, beating nearest rivals Wearmouth CW Juniors 3-1.

Shaun Barras scored a double and Stephen Dixon made it three before Craig Williams replied.

Ryhope CW gave champions Grange Park a run for their money, but the First Division-bound visitors showed their class to edge home 3-2.

Peter Benson scored a great double to have Grange Park on the ropes, but they responded brilliantly, inspired by the impressive Shaun Fisk, whose pace tormented the home defence. Fisk’s clinical hat-trick settled the issue.

The Park, still challenging for the runners-up spot, swept aside Willow Pond in a 4-0 cruise.

Fairley bagged a brace, while Jak Young and the excellent Brad Wilson also notched. Willow weren’t in the game, but Anth Davis stood out.

The Board Inn beat Washington Athletic 4-2 in a feisty mid-table clash which kept the referee busy as a numbers of cautions were dished out.

Board Inn were too good in the scrappy dogfight, with Winter, Steel (2) and Brooke all notching. Hayes and Longstaff responded.

Myers are undergoing a sticky patch and Victory Club were grateful for a 4-2 success to pull away from the drop zone.

Harding netted twice for Myers, but Lisgo, Addison (2) and James Smiles earned Victory the spoils.