Sunderland Sunday League: Five-alive Ross the inspiration as Southwick dazzle the Dons

Local hero Anth Ross repaid the faithful Southwick with five goals capping an excellent all-round erformance put the mighty SR Dons to bed in a Premier Division stunner.

Anth Stokell hit another for Suddick to make it six before Hall replied for the Dons.

Hylton Castle TWR Group just scraped past Ryhope Foresters in a 2-1 win.

Foresters were hoping to get back on track after their recent winning streak was halted.

Davies had them in front, but the reigning champions hit back in devastating fashion. Burrell popped up from the back to nod home the equaliser and super Woody Wooton volleyed the winner in emphatic fashion.

Farra Paragon called on Cameron Old to grab all three points and push Silksworth CW further into the mire.

He smashed two tremendous efforts past Smurthwaite in the Silky goal to seal a 2-1 victory. Nath Renton replied for the hosts, but Farra held on.

TC Plastics are struggling with their form and the reliable RCA Grangetown Florists showed no mercy to suffer them another defeat.

Andy Place scores twice before Cobain replied for the Plasticmen. Robinson and Metcalfe struck in the second half to see the Florists home 4-1.

The Lansdowne were unlucky not to come away with anything from their game at Victoria Gardens after dominating the majority of the match.

They just could not find the net.

Mighty Vics extended their lead at the top of the table as midfield general Chris Bewick hit the onion bag with a decent finish to secure the 1-0 victory.

The Victory Club won the battle at the bottom after a 4-2 win sent Washington Athletic further into danger in Division Two.

Lewis Smith and the usual strike from Carl Longstaff had the Club on the back foot, but home advantage was the key for Victory as they responded magnificently to hit four unanswered goals.

Adam Brown, Karl Addison, Jackson and Benji Stores did the damage.

Grange Park scraped past Myers lads by the odd goal in a 3-2 win to extend their lead at the top of the tabkle.

Dobinson, Crighton and Shaun Conlon came up trumps, while Smith added to his impressive tally for the season with a double for Myers.

Glenn Bosher inspired his Ryhope CW side to a well-earned 1-1 draw against Board Inn to add an important point to their tally.

Moose Donaldson had Ryhope in front, but super sub Brent Brooke hit a great strike to secure a draw for the Board.

The Park sit pretty in third place after another easy win, 4-1 against AFC wearside.

But they still have a lot of games to catch up on to keep them in the hunt for a promotion spot.

Richie Wright put Wearside into a surprising lead, but the youthful Park side weren’t fazed and Vince Pattison’s lads finished convincing victors.

Fairley, Gales, Ross and Wilson overturned the deficit for the win.

Pennywell Comrades rose to second place after a simple 3-0 win over Willow Pond.

Dick, Greener and Nixon made easy work of the visitors.