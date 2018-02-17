Sunderland Sunday League: Fisk, Smith double up to all but clinch the Second Division title for unbeaten Grange Park

Grange Park have almost secured the Second Division title after beating nearest rivals The Park 4-2.

Shaun Fisk impressed in scoring twice and Barney Dobinson was star man again.

Bryan Norton hit back with a double of his own to give The Park hope, but the unbeaten hosts made sure of the win when Kieran Smith hit a double.

Grange Park are on 43 points, 14 clear of second-top Pennywell Comrades, who only have five games left.

The Park, in third, have seven matches to play but can finish on 46 points at best.

Ryhope CW earned only their second league win of the campaign with a scrappy 3-0 triumph over relegation rivals The Victory Club.

Ryhope stayed in second-bottom spot but have dragged Victory into the mire. Liam McManus capped a man-of-the-match performance with a clinical double, while Chris Lawrence hit the third.

AFC Wearside produced a great display to see off the usually comfortable Willow Pond 1-0.

Josh Campbell hit the only goal of the game to claim three precious points, giving them hope of climbing out of the drop zone.

Gavin Lafferty starred for Willow, Ben Ibbotson for AFC.

Second-placed Ashbrooke Hendon got back to winning ways after a spate of bad results to see off Oddies 3-2 in Division One.

Michael ‘Chip’ Bulmer scored in his second game back for Oddies, while Luke Taylor notched on his return for the hosts, whose star man was Charles Old.

But Ashbrooke rallied and strikes from Adam Greenwell, Keith Reay and then Marc Moon overturned the deficit to edge home.

New Town got back to winning ways with a close 2-0 win over Washington Colliery to leapfrog their visitors into fourth-bottom spot.

Alex Dobinson and Andrew Laidler scored in each half to take the win, with Elliott Salicki starring. Ryan Mason stood out for Colliery.

Reigning champions Hylton Castle TWR Group will still have a say in the destination of the Premier Division title after another dominant display.

They outgunned struggling Silksworth CW 8-3 away to rise to third place, four points off leaders Victoria Gardens.

Harry Graham and Kev Gordon both hit trebles before Davey Stevens scored twice. Willie Crew responded for bottom club Silksworth, who added two late consolations from David Stevens. Jordan Wolfendale was Silky’s top man.

Southwick had to dig deep to make sure they progressed in the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup, seeing off runaway First Division leaders Ryhope Top House 3-0.

Paul Kane started the scoring and Southwick needed the lads to come off the bench to kill off battling Top House.

Keiron Martin and Liam Laidler added to Kane’s goal to confirm the Premier side’s superiority. Lee Smith shone for Southwick, with Micky Austin best for the visitors.

Ryhope Foresters needed penalties to overcome mighty SR Dons, winning 5-4 in the shoot-out after a close-fought 2-2 draw.

Smith and Hall scored for Dons in normal time, but Kieran Davies and man of the match James Slack rescued the tie.

Dons missed the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out, with Foresters converting five times to go through.