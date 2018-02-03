Sunderland Sunday League: Fairley impressive progress as Southwick outgun Victoria Gardens to reach League Cup final

Southwick stepped up to the mark against title favourites Victoria Gardens and brushed them aside in a 5-0 hammering to reach the League Cup final.

Clayton Davis was star man for Suddick and he saw James Fairley score twice, backed by efforts from Anth Ross, Paul Kane and the mighty Jack Quinn.

Richard Jordan stood out for the Vics, who face Peterlee Catholic Club in the quarter-finals of the Durham Sunday Cup tomorrow.

Andy ‘the fire’ Place was back to his best as he grabbed a hat-trick to steer RCA Grangetown Florists home 5-1 against Redhouse Last Orders in the Total Sport Challenge Trophy.

Andy Morris responded for the visitors, but the Premier side were just too good and further goals from Shaun Petch and Simon Hepinstall secured their win. Redhouse had Stewart Swinney sent off.

Jolly Potters progressed 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at The Lansdowne.

An excellent Shaun Smith goal wasn’t enough for Lansdowne as Paul Webster struck late on to ensure a shoot-out.

Gary Shemmings’ side had the last laugh and converted all five penalties to advance.

Third Division table-toppers Wearmouth CW Juniors had the shock of their lives after Park View turned them over big style in an 8-3 stunner.

Kieran Peverley, Jack Callaghan and Craig Jackson all hit doubles for Park View, with Stephen Saville and Sam Robinson increasing the tally.

Craig Williams hit his own brace for Wearmouth, with Gary Stoker also on target.

Ryhope were helped over the line by their new star signings as they beat Washington New Tavern 3-1.

Foster, Wasey and Hutcheon all scored crackers to dispatch Tavern, with Craig Neal reducing the deficit.

The brothers Timm repaid their faith in local hero Tony Ganley by scoring a goal each to record a rare victory as Millfield Oddies pipped Penshaw Catholic Club 3-2.

Brad and Richie notched before stalwart Ralph Dodd popped up with his usual strike. Jameson and Snelling notched for Penshaw, but the hosts held on.

Shaun Barras (2) and star man Stephen Dixon earned Kings Arms a 3-2 success at Millfield Free Gardeners, who had Robbie Middlebrook on target twice.

Ryhope CW moved off the foot of the Second Division table thanks to a decent 2-2 draw against Willow Pond.

Peter Benson’s goal was cancelled out as Callum Redpath and Dean Lavender gave Willow the edge.

But, after the hosts had Stuart Lawrence sent off, Ryhope took advantage and snatched a point with a good strike from Liam McManus

Unbeaten leaders Grange Park once again did enough to come out on top after edging out Myers 5-4.

Shaun Fisk was back among the goals, then Myers had their goal hero, Michael Smith, strike twice to level it at 2-2.

The fastest Chinese deliverer in the west, David Sewell, popped up with a decent effort to put Grange Park back in front, then Dobinson and Grimes made it five.

Lively Myers give it a good go and late efforts from Hodgson and Palmer kept the hosts on their toes.

Pennywell Comrades moved up to second place after a dominant 4-0 win over Washington Athletic.

Jon Greener, Josh Dick and a brace from Martin Kelly downed Athletic, whose star man was Hayes.

It was the usual story of goals galore for The Park, who look to grab the runners-up spot.

Danny Pattison, Fairley and Bryan Norton all hit braces in a 8-1 victory at Board Inn, while McCollin capped a fine display with a goal.

Kyle Lax replied after coming off the bench.