Sunderland Sunday League: Allan the four-goal hero as Nookside tame Panthers

Joshy Allan’s great display was capped by four great goals as the Nookside romped home 8-2 against Whitburn Panthers in Division Four.

Sheriff, Burn (2) and Brad Anderson rounded off the scoring, cancelling out the earlier Panthers strikes.

Hot shot Paul Muir scored twice to give Terminus a 2-1 win over the struggling Washington Blue Bell.

Gallagher reduced the arrears with his effort for the visitors as they try to pull away from the drop zone.

Struggling Mill View CIU weren’t at the races against the impressive Washington Teal Farm side, who cruised it.

Cuthbertson scored one in each half, then Pearson scored a raker before Middlemas scored his usual effort for Mill View.

Injuries took their toll on Mill in the last quarter and the floodgates opened, with Southeran, Hill, Briggs and Baines sealing a 7-1 success.

Washington Arms are still grinding results out to make them firm favourites for the title.

Goals from McCartney (2) and Marty Thompson outgunned Herrington CW 3-1, with James Morrison replying.

The Grange were the latest team to despatch AFC Houghton, who are still rooted to the bottom of the league.

Glendenning bagged a brace, backed by Atchison, Galley and Holmes, in a 5-2 away victory. Hall and Ali made it a tense finish with late efforts for Houghton

Callum Farquar and Jac “the Mac” Fluery found the net in a dire affair as Witherwack beat The Dolphin 2-0. Kyle Hourigan starred for Dolphin.

Redhouse Last Orders had Dylan Oxberry sent for an early bath at Ashbrooke Hendon, and the red card changed the game in what was an evenly matched First Division affair.

Ashbrooke soon took advantage and eased to victory, courtesy of Newby, Eggleston and competition winner Brad Davis

Oddies rolled back the years with an impressive display to sink a tricky Stella side 4-1 on a pitch which suited the hosts’ style of play.

Snowdon, Hammond, Jobling and Chambers found the net, cancelling out Monaghan’s early opener for Stella

Luke Morrow, the ginger John Terry, was on hand to nod Home a typical headere to grab all three points for Thorney Close as they won 1-0 at New Town.

New Town’s form has dipped recently, but they battled away without managing a breakthrough against a resolute Thorney side

Runaway leaders Ryhope Top House took another step towards the top flight with a devastating display of finishing to sink Port of Call 5-0.

Brown scored twice, with Munday, Tench and star man Redman also on target.

Paul Webber’s usual hat-trick for Jolly Potters set them up to brush The Royal Marine aside in a 7-1 romp.

Lax and Bussey added to the scoreline before Marc Robson hit a fine effort to give Marine a little hope. Keithly and Gaz Baker hit late goals to finish the rout

There were only two games in the Third Division, but it was a notable day for Lakeside SSC.

They secured only their second win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Millfield Free Gardeners.

Anth Murtha was given a red card for the visitors and the Lakeside grabbed their chance to comfortably take all three points. Mark Barrass and Brendon Hartford found the net, with Andy Wilkes their top performer.

Perekosifa and Dickinson scored a goal in each half as Wearmouth CW Juniors dampened Wear United’s spirits to seal a 2-0 win. United battled hard throughout, but Wearmouth defended well.

Sunderland Railway Club’s Durham County Sunday Cup journey was ended as Peterlee Catholic Club edged home 2-1 in a close-fought tie.

Anthony Rogerson continued his great run in the cup with a fine strike, but Peterlee bagged their winner in the closing stages.