Sunderland RCA secure strikers Davison and Ramshaw

Sunderland RCA, who impressively finished fourth in the Northern League First Division last term, have made two key new signings.

Striker Mark Davison, who was with Morpeth Town last season, has joined the Meadow Park men for the third time.

He netted 12 goals in the league for the Highwaymen, who were runners-up to Marske United, and managed 31 goals in 59 league matches over two seasons at Craik Park.

Davison was previously with Spennymoor Town and Washington.

Another forward, Alex Ramshaw, has left neighbours Seaham Red Star to join Martin Swales’ men, who will start their pre-season fitness work next week.

RCA’s first friendly is set to July 7, facing Northumbria Police at Nissan Sports Complex (10.30am kick-off).