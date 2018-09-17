Sunderland RCA handed ‘toughest possible FA Vase draw’

Sunderland RCA assistant manager Mark Cowan believes his side have been handed “the toughest possible test” in the FA Vase First Round.

Northern Counties East League club Bridlington Town will make the trip to Meadow Park on Saturday, October 13 after seeing off Consett in the Second Qualifying Round.

The Seasiders currently sit in the bottom half of the NCEL Premier Division table but Saturday’s win over the Steelmen shows the threat they possess according to the RCA number two.

“It’s a difficult game, whatever way you look at it,” said Cowan.

“Without getting a Northern League club, it’s the toughest possible test.

“I have to say I thought Consett would get something down there because they have been flying, but it shows that Bridlington will be a stern test.

“We will speak to Consett and get a bit of a lowdown on them.

“But we must go in with the mentality we always have and focus on ourselves, get our game right and let the opposition worry about us, rather than the other way around.”

Seaham Red Star’s reward for their win at Daisy Hill is another away tie against North West Counties Football League opposition.

But Mark Collingwood’s side must wait to learn their opposition as NWCFL First Division South clubs Cheadle Town and Vauxhall Motors meet in a replay this week.

Red Star will be ready to take on either side according to in-form striker Dan Wilson.

“You always want a home draw in the Vase but we are ready for anything,” explained the ex- Blyth AFC frontman.

“We don’t mind travelling and Saturday’s trip to Daisy Hill was a good team-building exercise because we enjoyed the journey down there and back.

“We are improving and we have made some strong additions, so we are already looking forward to the tie, no matter which team gets through.”

Elsewhere in the draw Billingham Town will host Dunston UTS, who beat Ryhope on Saturday, and four-time winner Ian Chandler’s Bishop Auckland welcome Hemsworth MW to Heritage Park.

Whickham’s reward for their win against Whitley Bay is an away tie at Bedlington Terriers and in-form Hebburn Town will face City of Liverpool at The Energy Check Sports Ground.

Ties involving Northern League clubs: Bedlington Terriers v Whickham; Sunderland RCA v Bridlington Town; Hebburn Town v City of Liverpool; Cheadle Town or Vauxhall Motors v Seaham Red Star; Bishop Auckland v Hemsworth MW; Runcorn Town v Guisborough Town; Billingham Town v Dunston UTS; Nelson v Ashington; Shildon v Glasshoughton Welfare; Barton Town v Brandon United