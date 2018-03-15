Spennymoor’s Trophy dream ended as Bromley clinch two-legged semi-final against Gateshead

Spennymoor Town’s epic run in the Buildbase FA Trophy ended last night, as Bromley clinched a two-legged semi-final date with Gateshead with a 2-1 win.

With the Brewery Field still waterlogged, the quarter-final replay went ahead at Darlington’s Blackwell Meadows and Moors grabbed a fifth-minute lead.

Glen Taylor made the breakthrough, fed by Shane Henry and turning quickly to fire a fierce shot beyond the visiting keeper.

Bromley, from the National League’s Premier Division, were level two minutes later, though as Louis Dennis capitalised on a rare mistake by keeper Dan Lowson.

A tight, entertaining tie was setlled on 55 minutes as Frankie Raymond’s free-kick eluded everyone in the Moors’ box and somehow found its way into the back of the net.

Gateshead will visit Bromley for the first leg of the semi-final on Saturday, while Jason Ainsley’s Moors begin their 15-game National League North run-in away to second-top Salford City.