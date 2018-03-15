Silksworth CW roar back to secure welcome Wearside League win over Wolviston

Silksworth CW twice came from behind to secure a fine 3-2 win over Wolviston in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night.

Wolviston stormed ahead after just five minutes, when Philip Otele netted, but Paulr Muir hauled Silksworth level in the 25th minute.

Junior Masandi restored Wolviston’s lead four minutes later, but Andrew Stobbart’s side roared back in the second half.

It was 2-2 on 55 minute, following a free-kick from the right, with Mason Burton heading home .

Ten minutes later, Nicky Smith headed Silksworth in front, and they saw out a welcome victory.

Leaders Cleator Moor Celtic cruised to a 4-0 derby win at Windscale, with Kieran Maguire (2), Brad Rooney and Ryan Hall notching.

The other scheduled games were postponed.

Dunston UTS beat Hartlepool United Reserves 3-1 to clinch a Durham Challenge Cup final date with Consett.

Pools took the lead in the 19th minute, when Josh Bayne beat goalkeeper Neil Harrison.

The Northern League outfit levelled matters 12 minutes later, though, as Mark Fitzpatrick fired past keeper Ryan Catterick.

Two minutes into the second half, Liam Thear put Dunston 2-1 ahead and Fitzpatrick hit his second goal from close range on 65 minutes, following good work from Thear and an advantage played by the referee.

In the Ebac Northern League’s Second Division, Blyth moved top of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Heaton Stannington.

Blyth took a 25th minute lead when David Robinson fired home, and Michael Chilton soon doubled their lead from close range.

Liam Wotherspoon rounded goalkeeper Chris Bannon to pull one back late on, though Blyth held on, despite seeing Kyle Oliver red-carded in stoppage time.

Heaton were hampered on 84 minutes when Lawrence McKenna had to go off injured, with all their substitutes used, going down to 10 men.