Silksworth CW coach tells players to take belief from surprise win

Silksworth CW coach Michael Curtis has challenged his players to take belief from their surprise win at Wolviston.

The Teesside outfit had taken 34 points from a possible 36 ahead of Saturday’s game at Metcalfe Park.

That run of form was put under threat when a stunning long-range effort from Silksworth’s Adam Storey put his side ahead on ten minutes.

Normal service seemed to have been resumed when Stewart Bath got the hosts back on level-terms on the half-hour mark.

But second-half goals from Harry Munday, Nick Smith and John Maddison gave Silksworth their best win of the season and kept them in fifth place in the table.

They now moved on to Wednesday night’s home game against Windscale and Curtis want to see a confident Silksworth side taking on the Cumbrian outfit.

He said “It was an unexpected win because you don’t really think you can go to a place like Wolviston and win by that sort of scoreline.

“We know we have a good side but they pose such a threat around the pitch.

“But our back-four hardly put a foot wrong all game and they deserve a lot of credit for that because they were playing against one of the most dangerous attacks in the league.

“It’s a fantastic result for us and we couldn’t be happier with the lads.

“They now have to take some belief from the performance and from what we are doing in training with them.

“We play a certain way and it’s drilled into them in training.

“It may be boring for them but they are doing really well and the hard work is paying off.

“That has to continue, starting in Wednesday’s home game against Windscale.”

Sunderland West End lie in fourth after a comfortable 4-1 home win against Darlington RA.

First-half goals from Brad Foster, Mark Robinson and Bryan Norton gave West End a 3-1 half-time lead and Kev Gordon’s goal 20 minutes saw West End home against the former Northern League side.

Anthony Nelson’s side now head into Wednesday night’s home game against Horden CW knowing that a win would lift them to third in the table.

Hebburn Town Reserves moved four points clear at the top of the table as they took advantage of Wolviston’s home defeat against Silksworth.

Dylan Nesbitt got the only goal of the game to help the table-topping Hornets to a narrow home win against Darlington Town.

A 3-0 home win against West Auckland Tuns moved Richmond Town into the top six.

The win came thanks to goals from Shaun Smith, Nigel Hanson and Gary Walker.

Hartlepool FC extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions as goals from top scorer Jamie Tumilty and Lee Jones helped them to a 2-1 win at Gateshead Leam Rangers.

Horden CW came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Boldon CA. John Murray put the hosts ahead, but Horden claimed the points through goals from John Bowes and Davey Stevens.

Coxhoe Athletic are still looking for their first win of the league season as a hat-trick from Dan Maddison and goals from Carlos Malpass and Jack Watson condemned them to a 5-3 defeat at Annfield Plain.