Seaham Red Star round off impressive week with win at North Shields

Seaham Red Star rounded off an impressive week as they continued their recent resurgence with an impressive win at North Shields.

Just seven days after seeing off promotion-chasing Consett, Mark Collingwood’s side claimed all three points from their visit to North Tyneside.

Red Star had to do things the hard way after Jack Cooper put the Robins ahead just before the half-hour mark.

But two second-half goals from veteran striker Michael Chilton ensured that Collingwood was left a happy man when the full-time whistle blew.

He told The Echo: “I’m delighted. We knew that we would only get better in the second-half and we knew we would score.

“We knew if we scored one, we would go on to win the game. We have a good dressing-room now, it’s tight-knit, and we have a lot of belief.

“We needed to win because we are in a position we shouldn’t be in, we are in a fake position. The wins haven’t surprised me.

“We played Bishop Auckland and Shildon and we should have taken at least two points from those games, if not more.

“It’s been coming, and we are going to continue to build and continue going in the right direction.

“We just have to stay level-headed and win more than what we lost to get away from the bottom of the table.”

Sunderland RCA made light of being reduced to ten men when they claimed a hard-earned win at Shildon.

Martin Swales’ side secured a second win at Dean Street this season, despite having Kyle Davis sent off during the first-half.

Davis has given RCA an early lead but was dismissed for an alleged elbow on Shildon defender Matty Robson.

Mark Davison doubled RCA’s lead less than five minutes after Davis’ dismissal and stretched the lead to three on 71 minutes.

Late goals from Shildon duo Ben Trotter and Aidan Heywood set nerves jangling, but Swales’ side held on to claim a big three points.

Dunston UTS remained at the top of the table after left fellow promotion contenders Consett with a 4-2 win.

The Steelmen took a 2-1 lead into half-time after goals from Matthew Cornish and new signing Nick Green sandwiched a penalty from Dunston striker Mark Fitzpatrick.

However, it was the league leaders that took the points thanks to strikes from Liam Marrs and Scott Heslop and an own-goal from Consett defender Arjun Purewal.

Second-placed Bishop Auckland boosted their title hopes and kept up the pressure on Dunston with a 5-1 home win against Whitley Bay.

Shaun Ryder put the Two-Blues ahead on five minutes but the visitors hit straight back with a goal from Olly Martin.

That was as good as it got for Mick Mulhern’s side as a brace from Andrew Johnson and goals from Darren Richardson and Kyle Fryatt ensured that Bishops extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games.

Mark Turnbull grabbed the only goal of the game as new Newcastle Benfield manager Stuart Elliott kicked off his reign with a win at struggling Ashington.

Goals from Nathan Mulligan and Adam Nicholson looked to have put Stockton Town on their way to a home win against Newton Aycliffe.

But Kurt Matthews and Aaron Brown found the net to ensure that the spoils were shared at the Coverall Stadium.

There was late drama at the Energy Check Sports Ground as Hebburn Town and West Auckland Town shared six goals and the points.

A 2-2 draw was on the cards after Hornets duo Louis Storey and Luke Sullivan cancelled out strikes from Amar Purewal and David Dowson.

Adam Mitchell looked to have given the points to West when he scored an injury-time penalty, but a late Graeme Armstrong goal rescued a point for Hebburn.

Andrew Bulford’s injury-time goal meant that Whickham came out on top in the battle of the division’s bottom two clubs against Penrith.

Adam Main put the Cumbrian outfit ahead on 13 minutes, but a free-kick in first-half injury-time and Bulford’s late goal gave the hosts all three points.