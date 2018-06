Ryhope CW have signed Robbie Bird and Lee Chapman from Northern League Division One neighbours Seaham Red Star.

Bird netted 10 goals for Red Star last term.

Strikers Micky Rae and Joey Melvin and keepers Jonny Ball and Ant Lowerson have re-signed for Gary Pearson’s men, along with Matty Weirs, Davey Gordon, Nat Skidmore, Danni Lay, Chris Trewick, Thomas Bott, Josh Home-Jackson, James Ellis and Jake Winship.

* Hebburn have signed ex-Spennymoor and South Shields playmaker Andrew Stephenson.