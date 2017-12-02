Peterlee Sunday League: Pounder steers Horden CW Supporters past Burnside in County Cup drama

Three league clubs marched into the third round of the Durham County Sunday Cup, and they could be joined by another side in the last 16.

Horden CW Supporters Club enjoyed an excellent 1-0 victory against highly-rated Burnside WMC in a close encounter.

Jack Pounder hit the crucial goal, with Martin Fowler starring.

Goals from Paul Atkinson, Marc Ruddick and star man Jack Walker paved the way for Dawdon Welfare Park to reach the third round when they had plenty in hand in beating Jarrow Robin Hood 3-1.

Peterlee Catholic Club were the most comprehensive winners, romping to a 9-0 win against Washington Stella, sparked by a brilliant four-timer from Peter Crawford.

Paul Wintrip added a double, with Liam Beeston, Chris Freeman and Tom Goundry also scoring.

Easington Lane WMC suffered the heartbreak of a 4-2 penalty shoot-out loss to Ferryhill Celtic, following a 1-1 draw in which Stephen Francis netted.

Callum Haswell stood out for Lane.

Peterlee Helford United suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat against Billingham The Station, with Neil Fanning the visitors’ star man.

Easington CIU lost 3-1 to impressive Norton Red Lion, with Dan Jackson firing the consolation and Simon Todd their top performer.

Murton Colliery had their match at Boldon Shack postponed, and will try again this weekend.

In the Second Division, Easington Leather Cap bounced back from their first defeat to end Hetton Lyons’ 100% record with a close-fought 2-1 victory.

Sean Ryder and Graham Hornsby were the Cap’s marksmen, with Jonathan Glenwright notching for Lyons, whose star man was Matthew Price.

Peterlee Hearts maintained their good run with a 2-1 defeat of New Seaham Westlea.

Matty Pattinson and Michael Coates did the damage, despite Christian Cole’s red card, while sub Alex Hutchinson responded. Ryan Chambers shone for Westlea, with keeper Josh Anderson best for Hearts.

Wingate Grange got the better of Sherburn United in a 5-4 thriller, with Michael Lee’s hat-trick backed by strikes from Jonathan Lee and Mark Daley.

Lewis Lumley, Andrew Thompson, Andrew Elliott and Scott Jones notched for Sherburn.

Seaham The George picked up a fine 2-1 First Division success against Horden Cricket Club.

Shaun Bentley netted for Horden, but Adam Wallace and Leighton Hogwood gave George the edge. Adam Wilson starred for George, with Liam Rouse best for Horden.

Man of the match Aaron Abbott and Dean Andrews both fired hat-tricks as Seaham Marlborough hammered Trimdon Royal Oaks 8-2.

Tom Hobkirk and Ryan Martin also scored.

Ian Morrell and Liam Houghton were on target for South Hetton Cricket Club, but Seaham Parkside ran out 4-2 victors.

Michael Kennedy bagged a crucial brace, with Sean Kavanagh and Andrew McGhin also on target.