Peterlee Sunday League: Murton Colliery spot on to knock out Dawdon Welfare Park in shoot-out

Murton Colliery sprang a surprise to reach the Premier Division Cup semi-finals, knocking out Dawdon Welfare Park.

Murton won through 3-1 on penalties after the sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw, which confirmed a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Marc Ruddick notched for Dawdon, with Liam Appleby hitting Murton’s goal. James Watson starred for Colliery, with Paul Milner best for the visitors.

In the same competition, Horden CW Supporters Club beat Easington Colliery Club Mechanics 5-2 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Jack Pounder’s brace was added to by Jonathan Pearson, Martin Fowler and James Conner, with Carl Price and James Sanders hitting Mechanics’ consolations.

Murton New Hesleden had no answer to Seaham Marlborough, who cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win in the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup second round.

Man of the match Liam Gill fired a hat-trick to inspire Marlborough, with Ryan Martin, full-back Ben Lawson and substitute Dean Andrews also on target.

Shotton Comrades exited 4-2 to Peterlee Helford United.

Leading scorer Gary Shaw snaffled a superb hat-trick, with Philip Hickman their other marksman.

Liam Cockerill and Michael Boardman notched for Comrades, who finished with 10 men after substitute Lewis Edwards received his marching orders.

Peterlee Hearts will take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their George Ivey Memorial Cup quarter-final after beating Wingate Grange.

Star man Dave Kember snatched a brilliant hat-trick, with Simon Hall replying.

In the First Division Cup quarter-final first leg, Josh Broom’s goal proved decisive for Easington Southside as they defeated Trimdon Royal Oaks 1-0.

South Hetton Cricket Club thrashed Wingate Howden 9-0 in their Cyril Dunn Memorial Cup quarter-final first leg.

Sub Ian Morrell bagged a hat-trick, backed by strikes from Brandon Cook (2), Liam Watson, Liam Houghton, Craig Fletcher and Nathan Adamson.

Easington Leather Cap drew 2-2 with Peterlee Acre Rigg SC in their Second Division Cup quarter-final first leg.

Sean Ryder notched twice for Leather Cap, who had Graham Ball red-carded, with Scott Jackson and John Brown responding.

There were also four league games.

In the First Division, Easington CIU enhanced their promotion drive with a comfortable 9-0 win against Seaham Parkside.

Top scorer Liam Adamson and recent signing Josh Home-Jackson both plundered trebles, with Ethan Wood, Simon Todd and sub Kieran Bridon also netting.

Star man Dan Sennett and Shaun Bentley struck as Horden Cricket Club won 2-1 away to Seaham The Knack, who had Adam Wilson on target.

Anthony Moorhead stood out for Knack.

Peterlee Central Club edged a thrilling Second Division victory at Haswell Oddfellows Arms 5-4, inspired by a brilliant Craig Deighton hat-trick.

Ethan Maddison and Kieran Prins also notched, while Scott French, Rob Lewis, Kieran Rowe and Anthony Rookes kept Oddfellows in it all the way

New Seaham Westlea secured a 4-2 win over Sherburn United, who had Andrew Thompson bagged a brace.

Peterlee Catholic Club progressed to the last eight of the Durham Sunday Cup, with Liam Wintrip’s brace sinking Sunderland Railway Club 2-1.