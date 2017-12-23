Peterlee Sunday League: Murton Colliery’s County Cup dreams dashed by single-goal defeat

Murton Colliery saw their Durham County Sunday Cup dreams dashed by a 1-0 defeat at Boldon Shack.

Their delayed second round tie finally got the go-ahead, one of just two scheduled matches to be played last weekend.

Murton gave it their all, but, despite having a lot of possession, they went down to a strike from Kevin Jones.

Murton’s exit means that three league clubs – Dawdon Welfare Lark, Horden CW Supporters Club and Peterlee Catholic Club – will represent the league in the last 16.

With Dawdon and Horden meeting each other, the league is guaranteed to have at least one club in the quarter-finals.

In the only league game to be given the green light, Dawdon Welfare Park handed out an 8-1 thumping to Easington Colliery Club Mechanics in the Premier Division.

Robbie Bird and man of the match Liam Hodgson both fired hat-tricks to inspire the Green Drive outfit, with Paul Atkinson and Marc Ruddick also netting.

Tom Bott hit Easington’s reply, with Carl Price their top performer.

The league now takes a break until Sunday, January 7.