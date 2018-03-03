Peterlee Sunday League: Murton Colliery left devastated by semi-final shoot-out defeat

Battling Murton Colliery heartbreakingly lost a penalty shoot-out 4-2 to Peterlee Helford United in their Premier Divion Cup semi-finaal after two draws and a 3-3 aggregate.

In last week’s 1-1 draw, Jonathan Payne notched for Helford, who had Ethan Payne sent off, with Chris Hughes netting for Colliery.

Easington Colliery Club Mechanics had no answer to the firepower of Dawdon Welfare Park in a crushing 6-0 defeat in the John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup.

Craig Price (2), Robbie Bird, Kyle Bell, Lee Chapman and sub Jordan Thompson did the damage.

Peterlee Catholic Club hammered Easington Welfare 6-0 in the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup, with doubles from David Paul and Peter Crawford supported by Tom Goundry and Chris Freeman.

Easington Lane WMC also reached the third round as two-goal Stephen Francis and Jai Young saw off Trimdon Royal Oaks 3-1, with Paul Wilkinson responding.

Easington CIU will take a 5-2 lead into their Cyril Dunn Memorial Cup semi-final second leg against South Hetton Cricket Club.

Four-goal Simon Todd led the way, backed by Jay Harwood, with Liam Watson and Mark Hartley replying.

Easington Southside will start as favourites in their home second leg after a narrow 2-1 win at Seaham The Knack.

Matt Billyard and Adam Brown saw Southside home, while Michael Williams struck for Knack, who had Tom Ainscough red-carded.

Michael Coates, Dan Surtees, Matty Pattinson and Paul Griffith enabled Peterlee Hearts to take a 4-2 lead into the second leg of the Second Division Cup semi-final.

They beat New Seaham Westlea, who replied through Alan Bates and leading scorer Alex Hutchinson.

Simon Hall (2), Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee and Martin Basley guided Wingate Grange home 5-2 against Hetton Lyons in their George Ivey Memorial Cup semi-final first leg.

There were just three league games.

In Division One, Horden Cricket Club edged Wingate Howden 3-2 thanks to Lee Cleary’s brace and a strike from Gary Devine, despite having Reece Brymer shown a straight red card.

Easington Leather Cap were held to a 4-4 draw by Sherburn United in Division Two.

Carl Stephenson and Graham Hornsby hit two goals apiece for Leather Cap, with sub Dave Jones (2), Kevin Ambler and Jamie Raine replying.

Sub John Ritson hit the only goal as Peterlee Central Club beat neighbours Acre Rigg SC.

Weather permitting, Peterlee Catholic Club will host Dawdon Welfare Park at Horden CW on Sunday in their eagerly-awaited Durham County Sunday Cup semi-final (10.30am).

Only five games have been scheduled because so many players in the league want to watch the big match.