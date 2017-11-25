Peterlee Sunday League: Leather Cap rocked by first defeat to fired-up Hearts

Leaders Easington Leather Cap suffered a first defeat in Division Two, crashing 5-2 to much-improved Peterlee Hearts.

Dave Kember’s hat-trick and a Michael Coates brace did the damage, with Graham Bell and Sean Ryder responding.

Second-top Hetton Lyons kept their 100% league record intact with a hard-earned 4-2 victory at Sherburn United.

Jonathan Glenwright, Michael Brunning, Bradley Bowman and Matthew Price struck, with Lewis Lumley and Mathew Griffiths responding.

John Dale and Simon Hall netted as Wingate Grange won a close encounter 2-1 at New Seaham Westlea, for whom Brennan Yuill struck. Callum Drakesmith starred for Westlea.

Two goals from Ethan Maddison, plus efforts from Sean Pratt and sub Luke Maddison, set up a comfortable 4-1 win for Peterlee Central Club against Murton New Hesledon.

Neil Jones fired Hesledon’s consolation.

John Brown (3), Scott Jackson and Chris Anderson earned Acre Rigg SC a 5-1 win over Haswell Oddfellows Arms, with Liam Walker replying.

In the First Division, Seaham Parkside ran out easy 7-2 winners against Trimdon Royal Oaks, led by two goals apiece from Michael Kennedy, Shane Docherty and sub Kevin Price.

Bailey Hogwood also notched, while Martin Mason and Adam Setterfield responded. Shane Docherty starred for Parkside.

Seaham Marlborough revelled in a 5-2 victory over Wingate Howden, led by star man Ryan Martin’s brace,

Thomas Hobkirk, Aaron Abbott and sub Andy Johnston also notched, while Reece Wood struck twice for Howden.

Horden Cricket Club enjoyed a good 2-0 derby triumph at Easington Southside, despite having Reece Brymer shown a straight red card.

Dan Sennett and substitute Craig Griffiths bagged the goals, with Michael Ridley starring. Josh Broom shone for Southside.

South Hetton Cricket Club moved into the top half of the table after beating Seaham The George 3-1.

Liam Houghton, Brandon Cook and Ian Morrell did the damage, while Adam Wilson replied. Michael Williams stood out for George, Elliott Young for the hosts.

In the Premier Division, Peterlee Helford United secured a cracking 3-2 victory at champions Dawdon Welfare Park to go three points clear at the top.

Leading marksman Gary Shaw, Keith Bailey and Ian Bickerstaff netted for Helford, with Kevin Dixon and star man Jack Walker replying. Danny Naylor was Helford’s top man.

Horden CW Supporters Club are now second in the table after man of the match Jack Pounder’s brace sank Shotton Comrades 2-1, with Jamie Yorke replying. Kyle Hammond shone for Comrades.

Goals from Liam Appleby, Chris Hughes, Andrew Upperton and Ryan Pinder set up Murton Colliery for a fine 4-1 win at Easington Colliery Club Mechanics.

Carl Price struck for Mechanics.

Peterlee Catholic Club regained winning ways, beating Easington Welfare 4-2.

Ashley Gillespie (2), Paul Wintrip and Chris Freeman did the damage, despite David Taylor’s straight red card. Jay Jobson and Brian Smith struck for Welfare, whose top performer was Curtis Whittle.

Jake Slater shone for Catholic.