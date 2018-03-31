Peterlee Sunday League: Horden Supporters spot on to claim first silverware of the season

Horden CW Supporters Club pipped Peterlee Helford United 5-4 on penalties to lift the Premier Division Cup.

The big crowd at Seaham Red Star was treated to an eight-goal thriller.

After going a goal down, Horden surged 3-1 and 4-2 up, but they conceded twice in the final five minutes.

Horden, though, held their nerve in the shoot-out.

Jack Pounder, Michael Robson, Robert Taylor and Martin Fowler scored for Horden in normal time, with Gary Shaw (2), Philip Hickman and Richard Carr replying.

Hetton Lyons staged a stunning comeback to secure their place in the George Ivey Cup final.

Lyons lost the semi-final first leg 5-2 at Wingate Grange, but they rallied to win the return 3-0, for a 5-5 aggregate draw.

Jon Glenwright bagged a double and Brad Bowman also scored, with Liam Branney starring.

In the shoot-out, Lyons squeezed home 5-4.

Peterlee Hearts reached the Second Division Cup final, squeezing past New Seaham Westlea 3-2 on penalties.

Westlea, 4-2 down from the first leg, won the return 3-1 to make it 5-5 on aggregate, courtesy of Michael Pittam (2) and Tom Farrell. Dave Kember struck for Hearts, who face Easington Leather Cap in next Friday’s final at Easington (6.15pm).

Easington Southside edged a 4-3 first-leg win over Seaham The Knack in their Division One Cup semi-final.

Michael Wilson, Jordan Bunts and David Shotton notched for Knack, but two-goal Matty Billyard, Michael Fox and Stuart Softley gave Mechanics the win.

Easington Lane WMC eased into the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup semi-finals thanks to a 3-0 victory at Seaham Marlborough.

Darryl Robinson, Callum Haswell and star man Jai Young did the damage, despite having Elliott Young sent off.

Haswell Oddfellows Arms finally secured their first win of the season in Division Two, beating hosts Peterlee Central Club 4-2.

Robert Lewis (2), Andrew Daley and Anthony Rookes did the damage, with Gary Main starring. Luke Maddison and Craig Deighton netted for Central.

Easington Leather Cap needed just a point to go top, but they lost 1-0 to Acre Rigg SC, with John Brown notching.

Keeper Stu Harbottle shone for Cap, with Paul Bailey best for Rigg.

South Hetton Cricket Club outgunned Seaham Parkside 3-0 in Division One, with Michael Kennedy firing all three goals.

Graham Hall was man of the match, with Bailey Hogwood Parkside’s top man.

Trimdon Royal Oaks won the battle of the bottom two 4-2 at Wingate Howden, who had Jamie Bennett on target twice.

Dawdon Welfare Park kept up their title challenge with a close-fought 2-1 Premier Division win at Murton Colliery.

Paul Milner was sent off, but star man Kyle Bell and Anthony Watson gave Dawdon the edge, with Anthony Cowie replying.

Leaders Peterlee Helford United won 3-0 at Shotton Comrades, thanks to Dan Reeves, Amir Kamil Di Di and Philip Hickman.

Comrades had Brett Carr and David Jackson sent off, with keeper Russell Blenkinsop starring.

Horden CW Supporters, fourth and still in with a shout, beat Easington Welfare 2-0, with Robert Taylor netting twice.

David Paul’s brace earned Peterlee Catholic Club a 2-0 success at Easington Colliery Club Mechanics, whose top performer was Rhys Williams.