Peterlee Sunday League: Francis brace helps Westlea squeeze into George Ivey Memorial Cup final

New Seaham Westlea reached the George Ivey Memorial Cup final, edging out Peterlee Central Club 6-5 on aggregate.

Trailing 3-2, Westlea won the return 4-2 thanks to Glen Francis (2), defender Tom Farrell and Alex Hutchinson, with Mark Dunn and sub Brandon McManus replying.

Horden CW Supporters Club won through to the Premier Division Cup final as Jack Pounder and James Conner saw off Easington Colliery Club Mechanics 2-0 in their semi-final second leg, winning 7-2 on aggregate.

Easington Southside progressed to the First Division Cup semis, beating Trimdon Royal Oaks 5-3, 6-3 on aggregate.

Martin Dunn was Southside’s four-goal hero, backed by Adam Brown, with Martin Mason and two-goal Paul Wilkinson responding.

Easington CIU secured a slender 2-1 lead in their semi-final first leg, pipping Seaham Marlborough in a hard fought affair.

Goals from Simon Todd and Ryan Barrow did the damage, while Liam Gill netted for Marlborough.

Easington Leather Cap will take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their Second Division Cup semi-final against Wingate Grange.

Two-goal Michael Hird, Graham Hornsby and Carl Stephenson struck, with Simon Hall, Jonathan Lee and Jamie Lee keeping Grange alive.

Murton Colliery crushed Wingate Howden 10-0 in the John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup, inspired by a double hat-trick from Liam Appleby.

Chris Hughes (2), Liam Swift and Dave Gordon also notched.

Peterlee Catholic Club were also big winners, 9-2 against Sherburn United with sub Liam Wintrip notching a hat-trick.

David Paul (2), Martin Peace, Bradley Beeston, Jake Slater and Paul Wintrip completed the scoring, with Andrew Elliott and James Raine replying.

Only four league games were played, with two in the Premier Division.

Dawdon Welfare Park walloped Easington Welfare 7-1, with Robbie Bird’s treble supported by Marc Ruddick (2), Jack Walker and Wes Smith. Brian Smith responded.

Scott Henderson, Jai Young and Craig Patterson paved the way for Easington Lane WMC to sink Shotton Comrades 3-0.

In the First Division, Michael Charlton’s hat-trick helped Seaham The Knack outgun South Hetton Cricket Club 5-1.

Michael Wilson and Jordan Bunts also netted, with Ian Morrell replying.

Acre Rigg SC hammered Haswell Oddfellows Arms 7-0 in Division Two, with four-goal John Brown, Chris Collings, Scott Jackson and sub Glen Caygill on target.