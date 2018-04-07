Peterlee Sunday League: Easington Lane keep up Premier title ambitions by edging past Mechanics

Easington Lane WMC squeezed home 3-2 against Easington Colliery Club Mechanics to bolster their Premier Division title ambitions.

John Purvis, Elliott Woods and Steven Ashman did the damage for Lane, who are now just five points off top spot, with three games in hand.

Nathan Graham and Kieran Mitchell netted for Mechanics.

Leaders Peterlee Helford United lost 5-2 to Peterlee Catholic Club and now only have a one-point advantage over Dawdon Welfare Park.

Catholic, 11 points off top spot but with 11 games left, are well in the title hunt.

Two goals from Liam Wintrip, plus efforts from Paul Wintrip, Shane O’Brien and Ryan Brymer, inspired Catholic Club, with Gary Shaw and defender Paul Braithwaite replying for Helford.

Dawdon Welfare Park defeated Horden CW Supporters Club 5-2, with the visitors hindered by a straight red card for Rory Armstrong.

Jack Walker (2), Robbie Bird, Lee Chapman and substitute Jordan Thompson came up trumps for the Green Drive side, with Robert Taylor and Jack Pounder replying.

Murton Colliery thumped relegation-threatened Easington Welfare 7-0, inspired by a Hayden Pace hat-trick. Chris Hughes and Liam Appleby added braces for rampant Murton.

The four Second Division matches produced 31 goals.

Hetton Lyons saw off Sherburn United 5-3, courtesy of Matthew Hindle, Jon Glenwright, Jack McBeth, Jeffery Oseni and Matthew Price.

Lewis Lumley, James Raine and Andrew Elliott replied.

Peterlee Hearts cruised to a 7-0 win against New Seaham Westlea, with two-goal Michael Coates, Dave Kember, Jarred Jones, Steven Freeman and sub Paul Burton all notching.

Two Graham Hornsby goals and a strike from Tom Williams were not enough for Easington Leather Cap, who were sunk 6-3 by Peterlee Central Club.

John Ritson, Ethan Maddison, Michael Bayles, Tyler Scollins, Sean Pratt and Craig Deighton struck as Central shared the goals around.

Haswell Oddfellows Arms pipped Wingate Grange 4-3, with two-goal Rob Lewis, Andrew Daley and Brandon Collin on target. Michael Lee (2) and Adam Benton replied.

Easington CIU are still on course for a league and cup double in Division One.

They crushed Seaham Marlborough, their closest title rivals, 6-1 to secure an 8-2 aggregate victory in the First Division Cup semi-final.

Two goals apiece from Simon Todd and Liam Adamson, plus efforts from Josh Home-Jackson and Robert Huntley, did the damage. CIU will meet Seaham The Knack in the final.

Knack beat Easington Southside 3-0, winning 6-4 on aggregate. Michael Williams, Michael Charlton and Dave Shotton all notched.

Keeper Keegan Ruddock starred.