Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon Welfare Park celebrate convincing progress into County Cup final

Dawdon Welfare Park came out on top against league colleagues Peterlee Catholic Club to secure their first ever Durham County Sunday Cup final appearance.

Indeed, Dawdon are believed to be the first Seaham side to reach the prestigious final.

It was close throughout the first half at Horden, but, as the game wore on, the Dawdon outfit showed their superiority to run out worthy 4-1 winners.

Robbie Bird, Lee Chapman, Craig McManus and sub Craig Price all got in on the act to spark wild celebrations, while Peter Crawford notched for the Catholic Club.

Tom Price was Dawdon’s top performer.

Dawdon’s big final is scheduled for Sunday, May 4. Chilton WMC entertain Greenside this weekend for the right to take on the Green Drive outfit.

The aftermath of the recent snow led to a host of waterlogged pitches, meaning that only three other matches got the go-ahead.

Easington Leather Cap clinched their place in the Second Division League Cup final by completing an 8-6 aggregate triumph against Wingate Grange.

Leather Cap won the away leg 4-3 and repeated the scoreline in the return list weekend, thanks to two goals from veteran Ian Craggs, plus efforts from Sean Ryden and Tom Williams.

Luke Barnes was Cap’s man of the match.

Simon Hall, Steve Brown and Brandon Leigh replied for never-say-die Grange, whose star man was Stuart O’Hara.

In the final, Cap face Peterlee Hearts or New Seaham Westlea, whose second leg is this weekend. Hearts lead 4-2 from the first tie.

Second Division Hetton Lyons comfortably cruised into the third round if the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup.

Strikes from two-goal Jonathan Glenwright and substitute Dan Christie set up Lyons for a convincing 3-0 success against Acre Rigg Social Club, with Michael Brunning the man of the match.

Adam Pearn stood out for Rigg.

Peterlee Helford United extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to four points thanks to an emphatic 7-2 win against relegation-threatened Easington Welfare.

Philip Hickman’s clinical hat-trick inspired United, backed by a brace from leading scorer Gary Shaw.

Richard Carr and Amir Kamil Di Di also netted, while Ash Griffiths and Jay Jobson hit Welfare’s consolations.

Keeper Kieran Laws shone for Welfare.