Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon Welfare Park and Peterlee Catholic Club make history as league has two clubs in County Cup semis

The league has two clubs through to the semi-finals of the Durham County Sunday Cup for the first time ever.

Dawdon Welfare Park and Peterlee Catholic Club won hard-fought quarter-finals – and have been drawn to meet each other, with Peterlee at home on March 4.

Durham Sunday Cup quarter-final action between Victoria Gardens (red) and Peterlee Catholic Club. Picture by Tim Richardson

Dawdon saw off Boldon Shack 3-1, with Robbie Bird’s brace added to by Lee Chapman, while Peterlee Catholic had their work cut out before beating Sunderland side Victoria Gardens 2-1, thanks to a brace from Michael Cooke.

First Division leaders Easington CIU reached the third round of the John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup with a surprise 5-3 win against Premier outfit Horden CW Supporters Club.

Josh Home-Jackson was their hero, hitting all five goals in a memorable 5-3 success, with two-goal Jack Pounder and James Connor replying.

Easington Leather Cap edged out Acre Rigg SC 3-1 on penalties after an epic 4-4 draw in their Second Division Cup quarter-final. Scott Jackson, James Richardson, Michael Laverick and Paul Bailey hit Rigg’s goals, with Carl Robinson (2), Graham Hornsby and Ian Craggs responding.

In the Premier Division, leaders Peterlee Helford were held 1-1 by Murton Colliery, for whom Anthony Cowie struck. Gary Shaw netted for Helford.

Third-top Easington Lane WMC beat Easington Colliery Club Mechanics 3-2, courtesy of Stephen Francis, Jordan Garside and Elliott Woods, with Thomas Bott and Ryan Douglas replying.

Shotton Comrades moved off the bottom after a first league win, 5-1 against relegation rivals Easington Welfare.

Doubles from Dave Jackson and Lliam Cockerill, plus Michael Boardman’s goal, did the damage.

Seaham Marlborough moved level with leaders Easington CIU in Division One wafter a 4-2 derby defeat of Seaham Parkside. Two goals apiece from Adam Hepple and Ryan Martin won the day, with Kevin Price and Michael Kennedy replying.

Easington Southside climbed to third place, after pipping Horden Cricket Club 3-2. Aaron Watson and Shaun Bentley replied to strikes from Southside’s Martin Dunn, Stuart Softley and Adam Brown.

Two Niall Salmon goals paved the way for Trimdon Royal Oaks to boost their survival push by beating South Hetton Cricket Club 2-1, with Liam Houghton replying.

In Division Two, Hetton Lyons regained top spot with a 5-1 drubbing of Wingate Grange. Jonathan Glenwright’s hat-trick, plus efforts from Michael Brunning and Liam Branney, won the day, with Michael Lee responding.

Peterlee Hearts are third after Dave Kember (2), Steven Freeman and Michael Coates saw off Haswell Oddfellows Arms 4-2. Dan Jarvis and Bob Lewis replied.

Zante Fisher (3), James Raine (2), Lewis Lumley and Andrew Elliott steered Sherburn United home 7-0 against Peterlee Central Club.