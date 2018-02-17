Peterlee Sunday League: Brandon Cook leads the way as South Hetton Cricket Club cruise into cup semi-finals

South Hetton Cricket Club reached the Cyril Dunn Memorial Cup semi-finals in comfort.

Their 5-3 second leg win against Wingate Howden completed a resounding 14-3 aggregate triumph, on a day when the bad weather saw only four games get the green light.

Brandon Cook fired a brilliant hat-trick for the cricketers, supported by strikes from Mark Hartley and Liam Houghton. Graham Hall was their top performer.

Jake Devine, Jamie Bennett and sub Fenton Herrijgton bagged Howden’s replies

Easington Lane WMC saw their hopes of John and Pat McManus Memorial Cup glory sunk in a penalty shoot-out.

Lane drew 3-3 with Premier leaders Peterlee Helford United in a thrilling tie before losing out 4-1 on penalties.

Glen Hargrave, Shaun Ross and Richard Carr netted for Helford in normal time, with two-goal star man Stephen Francis and Jai Young replying.

Peterlee Central Club will take a narrow 3-2 lead into the second leg of their George Ivey Memorial Cup semi-final.

They edged home against New Seaham Westlea in a cracking clash, thanks to efforts from Craig Deighton, Tyler Scollins and Ethan Maddison.

Glen Francis and sub Adam Bates notched for Westlea, whose star man was Ethan McGhin.

Andrew Jones shone for Central.

In the only league match, Horden Cricket Club rose to third place in Division One after an emphatic 12-3 win at Seaham Parkside.

Horden’s goal difference got a big boost, but they have played four games more than the other sides in the top four.

Lee Cleary notched four goals to inspire Horden, with Ali Shah netting a hat-trick.

Reece Brymer (2), Liame Rouse, Gary Devine and Craig Griffiths completed the scoring, with Michael Kennedy (2) and Kevin Price hitting Parkside’s consolations.

Third-bottom Parkside, having played more games than their relegation rivals, face a tough end to the season.