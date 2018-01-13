Peterlee Sunday League: Bird wings in to steer Dawdon past Horden test in County Cup

Dawdon Welfare Park progressed to the Durham Sunday Cup quarter-finals by knocking out league rivals Horden CW Supporters Club.

Robbie Bird’s brace inspired Dawdon, with Craig Price and Anthony Watson also on target in a 4-1 victory at Green Drive.

Horden had Rick Ramsay sent off with a straight red card, with Joe Bell netting their goal.

Peterlee Catholic Club play their long-awaited tie this weekend at home to Sunderland Railway Club.

Only eight games were played last week as clubs returned from their festive break.

Murton Colliery gained a welcome boost to start 2018 by defeating Peterlee Catholic Club 2-0 in the Premier Division, thanks to a double from Liam Appleby.

Chris Hughes starred for Murton, with Liam Wintrip best for Catholic.

Peterlee Helford edged a 3-2 thriller against Shotton Comrades to go top of the table, with 19 points from nine matches.

Helford’s leading scorer, Gary Shaw, notched two goals while Jonathan Payne also found the target, with Warren French and Gary Spalding responding for the battling bottom club.

Easington Colliery Club Mechanices enjoyed a comfortable 6-1 derby success against Easington Welfare.

Thomas Bott fired a brilliant hat-trick, supported by Nathan Graham (2) and Michael Stuart, with Joe Taboun replying.

In the only Second Division match to get the go-ahead, promotion-chasing Hetton Lyons outgunned Haswell Oddfellows 8-2.

Robert Lewis and Aaron Hetherington notched for Oddfellows, but Michael Brunning’s hat-trick inspired Lyons, backed by Jonathan Glenwright (2), Jack McBeth, Matthew Price and Liam Branney.

It was quarter-final day in the First Division Cup, with Seaham Marlborough and Seaham the George both making it into the semis.

After winning the first leg 3-1, South Hetton Cricket Club were second-best in the second leg, losing 5-0 to Marlborough for a 6-3 aggregate exit.

Sub Liam Gill (2), Tom Ferguson, Aaron Abbot and Chris Dormand netted for Marlborough.

Jake Devine notched for Wingate Howden, who were beaten 3-1 by Seaham The George, for a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Adam Wilson, Adam Wallace and sub Leighton Hogwood struck for George.

In their first leg tie, goals from Michael Ridley, Ali Shah and Dan Sennett paved the way for Horden Cricket Club to beat Easington CIU 3-1, with Rob Huntley replying.