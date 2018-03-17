pennywell punish champs in cup shock

Pennywell Comrades inflicted a rare defeat on Second Division champions Grange Park to dump them out of the Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup in the fourth round.

Ryan Grimes hit Grange Park’s only goal and the plaudits went to the Pennywell men, who had Jake McDermott, Martin Kelly and star man Jonny Greener smashing efforts past keeper Jordan Colling in a memorable 3-1 win.

Barney Dobinson was outstanding for Grange Park.

The top two from the Fourth Division locked horns and table-toppers Washington Arms ran out convincing 7-2 victors against The Grange.

Paul Terrell scored twice to spark Washy, then Scott Danks, man of the match Martin Thompson, McCartney, Garry McCartney, Mark Philliskirk and Liam Shaw ensured the win.

The Grange relied on responses from Adam Glendenning and sub Jake Holmes, with Mark Sanderson their star man.

Willow Pond dug deep to come out winners in their third round tie away to Washington New Tavern.

Warren Cassap’s staunch defensive display was key to Willow’s decisive win.

Callum Head, Dean Lavender and Chris Brown all found the net for the impressive visitors before the Tavern’s Gav Neal hit a late reply.

Chris Grier shone for Tavern.

RCA Grangetown moved into second place in the Premier Division thanks to a fine 4-1 win over youthful TC Plastics.

Andy Place scored his usual two goals, then man of the moment Mark Robinson notched and super sub John Turney found the net shortly after entering the fray.

The Plasticmen had Dan Robinson on target in reply, with Steven Anderson their star man

Bottom club Silksworth CW gave a good account of themselves against leaders Victoria Gardens.

However, they couldn’t stop the Vics’ latest superstar, Liam McBryde, who finished the game with a four-goal haul as Silksworth were beaten 5-3.

Silky did worry the Vics when Jordan Wolfendale found the net twice and star man Davey Stevens ran the Vics ragged, capping a fine display with a goal.

But McBryde’s heroics, and a further strike from Alan ‘Bruno’ Golightly made sure of another three points for the Victoria Gardens.

Farra Paragon ISL are staring at the relegation trap door after their latest defeat, 6-0 at the hands of SR Dons.

Davey Hall banged in a hat-trick to spark Dons, before a double from Nath O’Neill and a John Noble strike finished the scoring.

Paragon couldn’t find the net, but man of the match Kyle Donaldson impressed in goal. Michael Hepplewhite was Dons’ top performer.

The flags were out in Washington as the Blue Bell recorded only their third league win of the season in Division Four.

They beat the hapless Dolphin 3-1 to move six points above the bottom two, Whitburn Panthers and AFC Houghton.

Richard McQuillan and two goals from Kieron Gallagher saw them get the keys to the Blue Bell, while Brad Young responded for Dolphin.

Keeper Steven Alderson was the star of the show for Blue Bell, with Danny Dixon giving his best for the visitors.

Whitburn Panthers suffered their 13th defeat in 14 league matches, going down 6-2 to Washington Juniors Teal Farm, who climbed to sixth place with their win.

The Stephenson family celebrated in style as Paul, James and Lee Stephenson all scored as Lakeside SSC outgunned Millfield Free Gardeners to go top of Group B in the Third Division Subsidiary Cup.

Indeed, the family combined for all four Lakeside goals, putting them in good stead to advance to the knockout stages.

Tommy Henry responded for the Gardeners, whose star man was Alex Davies.

In Group A, Park View are enduring a torrid time.

Despite sitting pretty in the league, they sit rooted to the foot of the table in the cup.

Myles Nelson, Sean Robertson and Callum Brown guided Ryhope home 3-2 on the artificial surface at Silksworth to give them hope of progress into the knockout stages.

Thomas Jones and Kieran Peverley kept Park View interested, but they still succumbed to defeat.

Robbie Middlebrook shone for Ryhope, with Sam Robinson best for View.